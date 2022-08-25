Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is one of several people named in a lawsuit for gang-raping a 17-year-old female

Read full article on original website
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking
We are sending out prayers tonight for Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson who was shot multiple times in an apparent carjacking attempt, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. While the gun shot wounds are considered life threatening it is a very scary situation. Robinson emerged this summer as...
Colin Kaepernick is a Father! He and Nessa have a baby!
Colin Kaepernick may not be in the NFL anymore but he should be playing. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Nessa shared the birth of their child today. Nessa posted the photo on her IG account. She went on to say Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m...
Breaking: Buffalo Bills are hosting former Chargers Punter Ty Long for a visit
One day after releasing Matt Araiza amid rape allegations, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to bring in several punters for a workout over the next two days, according to Mike Garofolo. Well, we are learning that the Buffalo Bills will be hosting P Ty Long for a workout today. Long...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Fabien Lovett, DT, Florida State
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Jr. Transferred from MSST. Three-year starter at DL for the Seminoles. Raw DT prospect who exhibits strength v. run and an athletic, muscular frame with room to grow. Looks in good shape and appears to like the gym. Above average vs the run. Flashes good lateral movement skills, pursuit abilities, and takes good angles to ball carriers. Has a good first step/get-off, has good length, can lock out and disengage off blocks and wrap up. Good when used on stunts/twists but isn’t utilized much there by the coaching staff. Will flash moments where he does a really good job of attacking half-man/inside shoulder of blockers and penetrating the front, needs to do this more consistently. As a pass rusher, he is below-average and needs improvement; recorded just two sacks last season. Will pop up out of his stance at the snap instead of coming off with a flat back. Plays too high and doesn’t bend naturally due to his elongated frame. Is often too late with his hand placement vs. both run and pass, leaving his chest exposed to blockers. Doesn’t really take on double team blocks. Displayed a swim move only once in the games viewed; primarily just a bull rusher who needs to develop some pass rush tools, could be due to coaching. Has an up-and-down motor. Raw player as a whole and needs time to develop.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Braden Fiske, DL, Western Michigan
Games Watched@ Pitt (week 3), Toledo (week 7), CMU (week 8) 2021Started all 12 games. Recorded 42 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 4 sacks. 2020Started all 6 games. Recorded 23 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and 2.5 sacks. 2019Played in 12 games. Recorded 24 tackles, 2 TFL, and 1 sack. 2018Played in 2...
Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL
The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
Kenny Pickett’s promotion in Pittsburgh’s depth chart is part of the plan, not the result
After making his professional debut with a last-second touchdown in a preseason game with the Seahawks, Kenny Pickett received most snaps with the second team. Our article will be useful for both NFL fans and bettors alike. Remember that a good bettor always knows how his favorite teams and players are doing, but also where to find free bets with no deposit in India. Just click on the link in the previous sentence to see the entire list of bookmakers with free bet offers.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Payton Wilgar, OLB, Brigham Young
Honors/Captainship: 2021 Independent LB of the year, All-Independent (1st team 2021, 2nd team 2020) 2022 and 2021 Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2021 10 GP, 10 GS, 56 Tkls, 6 TFL, 1.5 Sacks, 2 QBH, 2 INT, 1 FF (Tore labrum against...
