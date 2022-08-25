Read full article on original website
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
seguintoday.com
Pair arrested for drugs at local park
(Seguin) — A trip to a park in Seguin didn’t go as exactly planned for a San Antonio couple and that’s all thanks to the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force. Task force officials say just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, task force officers conducted a narcotics operation in the 2200 block of N. Guadalupe St. – the site for the Manuel Castilla Park. Officers says they had reason to believe that Blake Fisher Grimes, 31, of San Antonio and Antonia Marie Gonzalez, 32, had traveled to Seguin to sell a large quantity of Methamphetamine.
Man found guilty after shooting two Comal County officers in 2020, district attorney's office says
SAN ANTONIO — On Thursday, Brian Sharp, the man who shot at two Comal County officers who were serving a warrant in 2020, was found guilty of his crimes by a grand jury Friday evening. Sharp was convicted of shooting a gun from his front porch while two CCSO...
KSAT 12
Testimony: Pct. 2 deputy worked security at Rodriguez Park, was never paid
SAN ANTONIO – A deputy with the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office testified Monday that he worked security at Rodriguez Park between eight and ten times while serving in a reserve capacity, and was not compensated. The revelation came during day five of indicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting near Texas Walmart
CONVERSE, Texas (KETK) – Five juveniles and three adults were arrested after a shooting near a Texas Walmart on Saturday. A series of shootings happened at a house in Converse near San Antonio on Friday night, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to locate someone the following day. The house was on […]
KSAT 12
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at Converse home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart, sheriff says
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
KENS 5
Northside ISD parent expresses safety concerns over children learning in portable classroom
SAN ANTONIO — Mohammad and his wife were looking forward to the first day of school for their children at Howsman Elementary. But the family expressed safety concerns once they learned their second grader would be learning inside a portable classroom. “This is not just a concern for my...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
'Officer in trouble' | Security guard attacked at Shops at Rivercenter
SAN ANTONIO — A man caught walking through the Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours caused enough problems for a security guard, that police were called in for back-up. Police received an "officer in trouble" call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Officers say the man attacked the guard.
keranews.org
What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water
FREDERICKSBURG — Last November’s sleepy constitutional amendment election nearly came to blows in Gillespie County, a Central Texas county known for its vineyards. A volunteer poll watcher, whose aggressive behavior had rankled election workers all day, attempted to force his way into a secure ballot vault. The burly...
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law
Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, family says it's ongoing family feud
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident. It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving...
KTSA
Man kicks down door at Leon Valley apartment, shoots resident several times
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Leon Valley resident is clinging to life after someone broke into his apartment and shot him several times. At around 10 P.M. Sunday, a man wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans kicked in a door to one of the units at the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road.
KSAT 12
Downtown homeless camp cleared; TxDOT fencing off area
SAN ANTONIO – It’s not the first time a homeless camp under I-37 has been cleared out, but the Texas Department of Transportation is hoping it may be the last. TxDOT and City of San Antonio employees, along with SAPD, were at the site near Brooklyn Avenue Thursday morning, where dozens of people have been camping out - close to services they use. As the people staying there packed up what they could, city crews cleared out anything left behind.
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
