ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Red flags you should look for when you’re inspecting a used car before buying – or you may regret it

By Rebecca Lee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohVpI_0hVq1MW100

WITH car prices reaching record highs this year, it's important to know what to look for if you're considering buying a used car.

Between inflation and ongoing supply issues, new cars have hit record-high prices for both non-luxury and luxury cars, exceeding the record that was previously reached in December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGo8N_0hVq1MW100
Between inflation and ongoing supply issues, new cars have hit record-high prices for both non-luxury and luxury cars Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvZtR_0hVq1MW100
When checking under the hood of your potential car, check for any evidence of leaks, make sure the hoses are in good condition and connected properly Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUjnz_0hVq1MW100
When checking the exterior of a car before purchasing it, note any scratches, dings, dents, or rust and know that visible rust should call for a deeper inspection Credit: Getty

In December 2021, the average new vehicle transaction price was $47,202, according to Your Auto Advocate. As of June, the average car price rose to $48,043.

The average price of a vehicle purchased this year is 54 percent higher than it was in 2012 and more than 13 percent higher than summer of 2021 prices.

With new car prices being more expensive than ever, your best bet could be to go a different route and consider a used car.

But it's important to know what to look out for when inspecting a potential purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAg7M_0hVq1MW100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MtDiB_0hVq1MW100

REPUTATION IS KEY

Unless you're specifically looking for a fixer-upper, always look for a car with a model and brand that has a good reputation for reliability.

The usual go-to brands for used cars tend to be Toyota and Honda, according to Gear Patrol.

Late-model Hyundais and Kias are beginning to earn the reputation as well, the outlet reported.

Toyota and Honda the top two most reliable car brands listed by CarMax followed by Kia, Lexus, Acura, Fiat and Mitsubishi.

Keep in mind that there are exceptions to any rule and there are many other great used-car options from other brands.

You could always look at reliability surveys from past years to help inform your decision on websites like Consumer Reports and Kelley Blue Book.

HOW'S THE EXTERIOR?

It's a no-brainer that the first place to start with any vehicle inspection is the exterior's condition.

Check all of the body panels for the condition of the paint job to make sure every panel is the same color.

When checking the exterior of a car, note any scratches, dings, dents, or rust and know that visible rust should call for a deeper inspection.

If you notice visible rust, experts say to look at the inside of the doors and the wheel wells for more damage.

Check out all the glass on the vehicle, windows, and windshield for any chips or scratches and take note of damaged or missing trim.

TIRES ON A ROLL

Tire condition is a good indication of the overall status of a used car, according to Gear Patrol.

You're going to want to make sure the wear is evenly distributed across the treads of the tires and if the car is relatively new and doesn't have its original tires, ask the seller why.

It's important to know if the tires were recently rotated before buying. If the seller doesn't know, a good way to gauge is to see if the driven tires have more wear.

For instance, if it’s a rear-wheel driven car, the rear tires will be more worn than those in front.

A well-known trick to check tires is by putting a penny into the tire tread with Lincoln's head facing down.

If the top of his head is covered by the tire, the tires are good and usable.

WHAT'S UNDER THE HOOD?

When checking under the hood of your potential car, check for any evidence of leaks and make sure the hoses are in good condition and connected properly.

You'll even want to poke around for any obviously damaged or broken components and check the fluids of the vehicle.

Remove and take a good look at the oil dipstick. New oil is normally a clear amber color and it gets darker with use.

Dark oil is a good indication that it hasn’t been changed in a while.

If you notice any sediment, grit or anything metallic within the oil, the engine itself may have a problem.

Make sure that the power steering fluid and radiator coolant is clean and at safe levels as well.

GET A SECOND OPINION

Even once you've checked out everything on the car, inside, and under the hood, you should get a second opinion before spending your money.

Whether you're buying from a professional dealer that ensured the car was recently serviced or a private owner with service records, you should take it to a mechanic for a pre-purchase inspection.

If a dealership or car seller gives push-back regarding the pre-purchase inspection or doesn't allow it at all, that could be a red flag because they should expect you to do this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adw6Y_0hVq1MW100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xJ0p_0hVq1MW100

Regardless of how much you know about cars, a professional mechanic can point out problems that you might not have caught during your inspection.

A pre-purchase inspection is also crucial because a mechanic can give you a ballpark estimate of repair costs at that time.

Comments / 3

James Peterson
4d ago

not buying,, used or new, they are overpriced and u will be under water if u get loan as prices will come down some over time

Reply
4
Kingding919
4d ago

Fiat reliable! When did this happen...lol? Used prices are through the roof right now. There are used cars my exact model and year selling at the price I paid brand new right now.

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Vehicles#Luxury Car#New Cars#Consumer Reports#Business Industry#Linus Business#Carmax#Kia#Lexus#Acura#Fiat#Mitsubishi
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This Item

Without its airbags, your vehicle is not a secure place to be since they act as a cushion in the case of a collision, protecting not only you but also your passengers. In point of fact, in the United States of America, all vehicles and light trucks are required by law to have airbags installed on both sides of the front seats as part of the standard equipment.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year

Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
705K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy