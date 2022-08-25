Red flags you should look for when you’re inspecting a used car before buying – or you may regret it

WITH car prices reaching record highs this year, it's important to know what to look for if you're considering buying a used car.

Between inflation and ongoing supply issues, new cars have hit record-high prices for both non-luxury and luxury cars, exceeding the record that was previously reached in December.

In December 2021, the average new vehicle transaction price was $47,202, according to Your Auto Advocate. As of June, the average car price rose to $48,043.

The average price of a vehicle purchased this year is 54 percent higher than it was in 2012 and more than 13 percent higher than summer of 2021 prices.

With new car prices being more expensive than ever, your best bet could be to go a different route and consider a used car.

But it's important to know what to look out for when inspecting a potential purchase.

REPUTATION IS KEY

Unless you're specifically looking for a fixer-upper, always look for a car with a model and brand that has a good reputation for reliability.

The usual go-to brands for used cars tend to be Toyota and Honda, according to Gear Patrol.

Late-model Hyundais and Kias are beginning to earn the reputation as well, the outlet reported.

Toyota and Honda the top two most reliable car brands listed by CarMax followed by Kia, Lexus, Acura, Fiat and Mitsubishi.

Keep in mind that there are exceptions to any rule and there are many other great used-car options from other brands.

You could always look at reliability surveys from past years to help inform your decision on websites like Consumer Reports and Kelley Blue Book.

HOW'S THE EXTERIOR?

It's a no-brainer that the first place to start with any vehicle inspection is the exterior's condition.

Check all of the body panels for the condition of the paint job to make sure every panel is the same color.

When checking the exterior of a car, note any scratches, dings, dents, or rust and know that visible rust should call for a deeper inspection.

If you notice visible rust, experts say to look at the inside of the doors and the wheel wells for more damage.

Check out all the glass on the vehicle, windows, and windshield for any chips or scratches and take note of damaged or missing trim.

TIRES ON A ROLL

Tire condition is a good indication of the overall status of a used car, according to Gear Patrol.

You're going to want to make sure the wear is evenly distributed across the treads of the tires and if the car is relatively new and doesn't have its original tires, ask the seller why.

It's important to know if the tires were recently rotated before buying. If the seller doesn't know, a good way to gauge is to see if the driven tires have more wear.

For instance, if it’s a rear-wheel driven car, the rear tires will be more worn than those in front.

A well-known trick to check tires is by putting a penny into the tire tread with Lincoln's head facing down.

If the top of his head is covered by the tire, the tires are good and usable.

WHAT'S UNDER THE HOOD?

When checking under the hood of your potential car, check for any evidence of leaks and make sure the hoses are in good condition and connected properly.

You'll even want to poke around for any obviously damaged or broken components and check the fluids of the vehicle.

Remove and take a good look at the oil dipstick. New oil is normally a clear amber color and it gets darker with use.

Dark oil is a good indication that it hasn’t been changed in a while.

If you notice any sediment, grit or anything metallic within the oil, the engine itself may have a problem.

Make sure that the power steering fluid and radiator coolant is clean and at safe levels as well.

GET A SECOND OPINION

Even once you've checked out everything on the car, inside, and under the hood, you should get a second opinion before spending your money.

Whether you're buying from a professional dealer that ensured the car was recently serviced or a private owner with service records, you should take it to a mechanic for a pre-purchase inspection.

If a dealership or car seller gives push-back regarding the pre-purchase inspection or doesn't allow it at all, that could be a red flag because they should expect you to do this.

Regardless of how much you know about cars, a professional mechanic can point out problems that you might not have caught during your inspection.

A pre-purchase inspection is also crucial because a mechanic can give you a ballpark estimate of repair costs at that time.