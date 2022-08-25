ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Commercial Dispatch

Southern Gardening: Dianthus adds strong color to fall gardens

Even though we’re still in a very warm August, now is the time to start thinking about fall color. It can be a garden challenge trying to maintain a variety of color in the coming cool-season landscape. In my opinion, dianthus is one good choice to help keep your...
Commercial Dispatch

Community donations sought for 2023 state spelling bee

For the second year in a row, the Mississippi Spelling Bee is going to be held in Columbus. The Commercial Dispatch is sponsoring the 2023 Mississippi Spelling Bee, and the Mississippi University for Women will host the event in mid-March. Last year, the bee was in danger in the Magnolia...
Commercial Dispatch

Education: Lowndes resident among Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association 2022-23 scholarship winners

TUPELO – The Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA), which has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships since 2006, presented 15 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year to community college and university students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. Since 2006, MAMA has supported the growth...
Commercial Dispatch

School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout

CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
