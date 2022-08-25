Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Why Mississippi’s 3.6 percent unemployment rate isn’t the full picture of what businesses are facing
PASCAGOULA — When Ingalls Shipbuilding announced plans this summer to hire more than 2,000 workers, they put perks up front: day-one benefits, 12 paid holidays, competitive pay. And don’t forget the on-site Chick-Fil-A. The company says it has invested nearly $1 billion in its local facility. “Attracting skilled...
Bobby Harrison: In student loan argument, Gov. Reeves ignores Mississippi’s federal dependence
Gov. Tate Reeves took to social media recently to ask “why does the Democratic Party hate working people so much” after President Joe Biden announced his limited student loan forgiveness program. The first term governor surmised that the tax dollars of working Mississippians would be used to pay...
Southern Gardening: Dianthus adds strong color to fall gardens
Even though we’re still in a very warm August, now is the time to start thinking about fall color. It can be a garden challenge trying to maintain a variety of color in the coming cool-season landscape. In my opinion, dianthus is one good choice to help keep your...
Community donations sought for 2023 state spelling bee
For the second year in a row, the Mississippi Spelling Bee is going to be held in Columbus. The Commercial Dispatch is sponsoring the 2023 Mississippi Spelling Bee, and the Mississippi University for Women will host the event in mid-March. Last year, the bee was in danger in the Magnolia...
Education: Lowndes resident among Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association 2022-23 scholarship winners
TUPELO – The Mississippi Automotive Manufacturers Association (MAMA), which has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships since 2006, presented 15 scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year to community college and university students interested in pursuing a career in the automotive manufacturing industry. Since 2006, MAMA has supported the growth...
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
CONCORD, N.H. — With Prince’s “Raspberry Beret” blaring in the background, about 20 New Hampshire educators grabbed wooden sticks and began pounding their tables to the beat. Emily Daniels, who was leading a two-day workshop on burnout, encouraged the group including teachers, school counselors, occupational therapists...
