Eat This: Salmon With Mushroom Sauce
Few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D, but fish and mushrooms can be a good source. Below is a recipe to try if you’d like a dinner-time boost of this beneficial vitamin. Salmon with Mushroom Sauce. (modified from thekitchn.com) Ingredients:. • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets. • 1...
Chimichurri Fried Rice
If you love fried rice and are looking for different ways to prepare it, this recipe is for you. It combines yellow onions, garlic, jalapeño slices and peas with Seeds of Change Organic Brown Basmati Rice. The best part? It’s paired with a homemade chimichurri sauce that’s packed with flavor. You’ll want to double this recipe so you can enjoy leftovers—trust us.
Sheet pan salmon and veggies to save time and money on dinner
Cooking instructor and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach Sherri Holzer shares her simple weeknight dinner to feed four people for less.
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 4 Best Pasta Salad Recipes For Your Labor Day Cookout
Pasta salad comes in many varieties, and The Pioneer Woman has several recipes on hand. These are just four of Ree Drummond's favorites.
Does Diet Soda Cause Belly Fat? Nutritionists Share the Truth
At first glance, Diet Coke probably seems like the perfect alternative for those who are trying to lose weight. A beverage packed with all the flavor and none of the calories—seems like a no-brainer, right?. However, there are studies that suggest diet soda plays a role in weight gain...
Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid
Trouble sleeping? It may be your diet at fault if you fall asleep and wake up several times during the night. Many of us assume that an overactive mind is causing sleeplessness, but that may not be the case. Did you know that certain foods, besides the obvious culprit caffeine,...
Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
When I was a kid, my stepmom invented a dish that was basically a ploy to get us to eat some sort of vegetable. She even named it after us — Kristy and Katie Dish. (Clever, right?) It changed a bit every time she made it but it always featured pasta, a veggie, and a protein tucked into a bechamel sauce, topped with a nice blanket of cheese, and baked. We loved it. (And it wasn’t a lot of vegetables but it did get us to eat some. For what it’s worth, my favorite combos were zucchini/bacon and hot dog/broccoli). While I happily eat my veggies now, it’s something I still make for my own family to this day. This Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole takes its inspiration from that same dish but makes it a little cheesier and relies on shredded chicken for the protein. (I don’t know about you but I always seem to have leftover chicken.) Totally family friendly and totally delicious!
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with Caper Butter Hollandaise
Eggs Benedict is a brunch treat on its own, but we added a hollandaise sauce made with caper-infused butter, smoked salmon, and brown butter-fried capers to make it even more decadent. When making the sauce, make sure the butter is warm, and drizzle it in slowly — if you go too fast, the sauce could separate or the egg yolks could curdle. Watch the bowl's temperature as well, since the eggs can scramble if it gets too hot. Fresh, peppery arugula perfectly balances the rich salmon and hollandaise. Piled onto toasted English muffins with poached eggs, fresh chives, and crispy capers, it makes an impressive (and tasty) breakfast.
Can You Freeze Cream Cheese?
Hands down, the worst thing about cream cheese is that it's perishable—because everything else about it is delicious, whether on its own or folded into a sweet like a batch of cream cheese whipped cream or savory like Ree Drummond's creamy mashed potatoes. From bagel toppings to cheesecake recipes, this versatile ingredient elevates any ho-hum dish into something rich, creamy, and amazing.
Can you put foil in an air fryer?
AIR FRYERS are a great option for food-lovers looking to reduce oil usage while getting the browning and crispiness of traditional frying. But can you put foil in an air fryer, and what are some of the best recipes you can make using the appliance?. Can you put foil in...
Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob
When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
5 surprising ingredients you should feed your dog
Dogs are family members, so their health and well-being are always top of mind. One of the best ways to ensure your furry friend lives a long and healthy life is through a balanced diet. However, with so many dog food options on the market today, it can be challenging to know what to look for when deciding which food to feed your pup. Learn more about which ingredients you want to see included in your dog’s meals and why.
How to Store Tomatoes, According to a Tomato Expert
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re shopping at your local farmers market or grocery store, you’ll likely come across a wide variety of interesting-looking tomatoes, each with their own characteristics, sizes, and flavors. Whether you prefer smaller cherry or grape tomatoes in an easy grain salad, large and colorful heirloom tomatoes for a tomato pie, or tomatoes on the vine for a tasty rice dish like arroz con gambas, there’s always a flavorful recipe you can use them in. To make sure your dishes are fresh and tasty, though, you’ll need to know how to store tomatoes to keep them in tip-top shape. The first hint: Refrigerating your tomatoes is typically not necessary!
Homemade lasagna noodles
Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/Gin Lee. For my lasagna noodles, I don't use any type of pasta machine, food processor, or mixer with a dough hook. Even though I have each of these things. I prefer the process of making it (old school) by hand. However, using any one of these machines might make the process easier for you.
How To Store Cucumbers So They Last Longer
The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
BUTTERMILK BLUEBERRY CRUMB CAKE
This Buttermilk Blueberry Crumb Cake is super easy to make and would be the perfect addition to any brunch. The crumb topping is delicious and it’s wonderful with coffee. If you have followed our site for any amount of time you know we love simple breakfast recipes and this is definitely one of those. You could easily make this on a Sunday and enjoy it during the week.
Campbell's introduces new soup for kids
The beloved company has released a new soup product, consisting of condensed vegetable soup with animal-shaped pasta. Experts recommend giving your child a cupful with a grilled cheese sandwich.
Broccoli Kale Salad with Maple Mustard Dressing [Vegan]
1/4 cup barberries cranberries or raisins (optional) 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast 1/4 teaspoon sea salt. 1/2 - 1 lemon juiced (or 2 tbsp ACV) Start by soaking all your veggies in a large bowl. Pre-heat the oven to 250*F. Next, in a small bowl mix all the seedy topper ingredients...
