When I was a kid, my stepmom invented a dish that was basically a ploy to get us to eat some sort of vegetable. She even named it after us — Kristy and Katie Dish. (Clever, right?) It changed a bit every time she made it but it always featured pasta, a veggie, and a protein tucked into a bechamel sauce, topped with a nice blanket of cheese, and baked. We loved it. (And it wasn’t a lot of vegetables but it did get us to eat some. For what it’s worth, my favorite combos were zucchini/bacon and hot dog/broccoli). While I happily eat my veggies now, it’s something I still make for my own family to this day. This Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole takes its inspiration from that same dish but makes it a little cheesier and relies on shredded chicken for the protein. (I don’t know about you but I always seem to have leftover chicken.) Totally family friendly and totally delicious!

