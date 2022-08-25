ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
Japan’s factories expand output for a second month in July

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s factories extended expansion in output to a second month in July as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity. Separate data showed retail sales grew for a fifth straight month in July, adding to hopes...
