Woodside Energy triples dividend as first-half profit skyrockets
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group’s petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas...
1 Stable Tech Stock to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off
If you're looking for a combination of business stability and growth, Autodesk could be for you.
Warren Buffett Is Selling His Favorite Electric Vehicle Stock. Should You?
Buffett just sold some shares of the world's largest manufacturer of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.
BBIG Stock's Popularity Is on the Rise. Here's Why
Vinco Ventures' stock is back in the spotlight after an announcement regarding new leadership at the company.
Japan’s factories expand output for a second month in July
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s factories extended expansion in output to a second month in July as motor vehicle production improved, marking a positive start to the third quarter for manufacturers and broader economic activity. Separate data showed retail sales grew for a fifth straight month in July, adding to hopes...
