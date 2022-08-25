Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lookout.co
Lily Belli on Food: Charting the local pie scene, compost-bin tips & seeking S.F. recs
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. … Pies dominate this newsletter’s headlines this week....
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: A temporary shelter option; support for children of fallen officers
Greetings, Lookout fam! It’s Wednesday, Aug. 31, and another sunny day is in store for Santa Cruz County, with temperatures from the 70s closer to the bay to the 90s in the mountains. Ready to dive right into the day’s Lookout offerings? Right this way. JUMP TO ......
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Wine harvest off to early start; UCSC alums react to debt forgiveness
Good morning and welcome to a new week! It’s Monday, Aug. 29, and Santa Cruz County is headed for a mostly sunny day — with fog in some spots in the morning, and possibly high haze later in the day from wildfires to our north — and temps from the 60s to near 90.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Starbucks’ labor practices in court, new COVID data & our political environment
Good morning, Santa Cruz County! It is Tuesday, Aug. 30, and sunny skies will prevail around our fair county, with highs around 90 in the mountains to 70ish closer to the water ... and brace yourselves, because a warmup is on the way this coming holiday weekend. Rather explore the...
Comments / 0