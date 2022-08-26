ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMurry Farms hosts 1st Beef & Forage Field Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Farmers from across Mississippi gathered for a special seminar in Hattiesburg Saturday to learn more about natural farming techniques that organizers say will benefit both the environment and their bottom line. It was all part of the first Beef & Forage Field Day at McMurry Farms.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police seek missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Alexander James Kremer, 23, of Tennessee, was last seen in the 7100 block of U.S. 49, after being dropped off by friends near Tractor Supply.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WREG

Alligator captured at Mississippi Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Search begins for missing teenager in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement is seeking the whereabouts of a teenager who has been considered missing in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 15-year-old Cesar Angel Barrera is described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5-feet-7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

GRAPHIC: Richton man recovering at home after brutal dog attack

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man is back at home recovering from injuries suffered in a dog attack earlier this month. Timothy Scarbrough needed around 150 stitches and almost lost both ears after the attack in early August, close to the family’s home near Sycamore Avenue. “I was...
RICHTON, MS
WDAM-TV

2 men arrived following shooting incident in Jones Co. Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators and patrol deputies arrested two men following a shooting incident Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 50-year-old James Breland, of Laurel, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following an afternoon shooting. During Breland’s arrest, a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three injured in crash on Houston Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people suffered injuries in a single-car crash in Jones County on Thursday, August 25. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Houston Road. They found a car off the roadway with three passengers. Fire council officials said one of […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces domestic assault charge in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is behind bars following a domestic assault incident that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 27. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 25th Avenue. A woman at the scene was treated by […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Columbia Food and Music Festival set for Sept. 3

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Food, fun and a variety of musical acts will soon be taking place off Main Street in Columbia. The Columbia Food and Music Festival will debut on Sept. 3rd. The inaugural event will take place from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. “Our local businesses will be...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. School District responds to threatening social media post

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Concerned parents of students at the North Forrest Elementary School in Forrest County are aware of a threatening social media post circulating online. According to Forrest County School District Superintendent Brain Freeman, a student made a post on social media over the weekend. The student...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Traffic stops lead to 2 arrests in Perry Co.

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of traffic stops led to two arrests for possession of illegal narcotics in Perry County. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop on Monday, Aug. 29, was made by a Perry County deputy on Hintonville Road. The stop resulted in the seizure of approximately 5 grams of what was believed to be crystal meth.
PERRY COUNTY, MS

