Broward Shark
5d ago
Holness isn’t fit to hold office. The man doesn’t even have a GED he’s basically illiterate. He has had tax issues for decades. He stunk as broward county mayor violating his own Covid rules. He only runs for these positions for the salary. Where’s the half million dollars his daughter and campaign manager stole from the government? The money is still missing but mysteriously his 18 thousand dollar back property taxes were paid The correct candidate won the congressional seat.
Citrus County Chronicle
DeSantis appointees replace elected school board members
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four school board members appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in one of Florida’s most Democratic counties were sworn into office on Tuesday. They replace the elected Broward County board members DeSantis suspended after a grand jury investigating the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School found widespread wrongdoing.
Why Florida’s Eunic Ortiz Won’t Let Her State Be ‘Testing Ground’ For The Right
Eunic Ortiz has always been more interested in helping citizens, than being distracted by culture wars. As an educator, labor organizer, and election outreach expert, the Florida native has made empowering people her mission. Now as the Democratic candidate for the Florida State Senate’s 18th District, which includes Pinellas’ county communities like St. Petersburg and Clearwater, the Florida-native is fighting to protect the interests of her home, not political donors.
WPTV
Dan Franzese wins Republican primary by 130 votes after recount
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Republican primary race for Florida's 22nd congressional district has been decided after a recount. Dan Franzese edged out Deborah Adeimy by 130 votes, based on unofficial results provided by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, after a machine recount that took place Friday and Saturday.
floridapolitics.com
‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map
The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
floridabulldog.org
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
DeSantis suspends Broward school board members
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Pointing to a scathing grand-jury report that focused heavily on the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland school, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended four of the Broward County School Board’s nine members for “incompetence, neglect of duty and misuse of authority.”. >>> STREAM...
Deerfield News
GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
islandernews.com
Both FL gubernatorial candidates choose Hispanic women from Miami-Dade as running mates
Democrat Charlie Crist’s running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, a Miami-Dade teacher union president, has set the tone for what will be very similar gubernatorial teams — in the way of geography. Both Crist and Ron DeSantis, who both have been elected governors, grew up in Pinellas County on...
msn.com
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist picks teacher union boss as running mate, giving Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis the education fight he wants
HIALEAH, Florida — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has selected a teacher's union boss as his running mate to defeat Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, a decision that puts education issues front and center in one of the nation's most closely watched races. Crist announced Saturday that he'd...
Parents ask federal judge to block Florida schools from carrying out 'Don't Say Gay' law
The group on Friday asked for a hearing in their pursuit of a preliminary injunction.
Miami New Times
Amid Housing Crisis, Miami-Dade County Commission Eyes Legalizing Side-Unit Rentals
Stroll up to a single-family home in Miami with an extra driveway or take a quick search through Craigslist and it won't take you long to find a guesthouse, efficiency, or other side unit available for rent on a residential lot. For years, these so-called "accessory dwelling units (ADUs)" have...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County School Board candidate warns against voting for runoff rival, suspended incumbent
Donna Korn, suspended incumbent Board member, received the most votes for the seat in Tuesday's Primary Election but now faces a runoff. In the wake of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of four sitting Broward County School Board members last week, the runoff rival of a suspended Board member urged voters to support the certainty that he represents.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announces $500,000,000 from county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle housing crisis
MIAMI – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Monday that $500,000,000 from the county's 2023 budget will be used to tackle the housing crisis. The money will be invested into housing programs. One of them, the "HOMES Plan."H - O - M - E - S, it's now an acronym for a new plan geared towards helping thousands of people in Miami-Dade County."It's just going to be like a little relief for everybody. Because right now everybody is in the same boat," says Gema Londono, a renter.'H' is for housing preservation."We're working to preserve existing and affordable housing and to help...
The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?
Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels
Broward County Homeowner Loses Insurance After Installing Solar Panels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Visit us on the web and follow us on social media...
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon
Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
fox13news.com
Another Florida property insurer filed plans to withdraw from state
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - One of Florida's largest home insurance companies – based in St. Petersburg – announced plans to leave the state, meaning more Floridians will be forced to find new coverage. Thursday, United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. said it has filed plans to withdraw from...
bocamag.com
South Florida’s Medical Experts 2022: Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, Inc
1601 Clint Moore Road, Suite 125, Boca Raton; 561/395-5733. 2828 South Seacrest Blvd., Suites 104 & 204, Boynton Beach; 561/734-5080. For nearly 40 years, the world-class trained team of physicians at Orthopaedic Surgery Associates have been providing head-to-toe orthopaedic care for teens to seniors, athletes to weekend warriors, patients who have experienced failed surgeries elsewhere and those seeking the latest techniques in minimally invasive procedures.
