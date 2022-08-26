ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

K99

Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September

It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Video shows apparent theft in Aurora falling flat -- literally

An Aurora homeowner's security camera caught a bumbling thief stumble and fall flat on his face as he allegedly attempted to steal bricks from a retaining wall Aug. 21. "This guy got what he deserved trying to steal from me," said homeowner Matthew Bane. "Hope he learns not to steal. Someone is always watching!" In this case, it was Bane's video system that was watching. It showed a van pulling up during the night and stopping in front of his home near Troy Street and Florida Avenue. A man gets out of the passenger side door and appears to try...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado farmers feel the heat and local produce is suffering

At the table, and in the garden, this summer's heat is impacting Colorado plants. The next few weeks of high heat will make it hard for farmers working on their final harvests of summer, and they're already weathering the fallout from a hot and dry year. Flowers on a lettuce plant at one Denver urban farm are a sign that the lettuce is going to seed too early. It's a result of abnormally high heat this summer and it's having a negative impact on local farms."They are just going through their life cycle a little more quickly because of the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Photos show how badly Marshall Fire damaged Target

Shoppers entering the newly reopened Target store in Superior this week will be able to see the level of damage that the interior of the building sustained when the wildfire raged through the neighborhood. The store has a series of photos on display inside the store as part of their reopening celebration.In addition to destroying more than 1,000 homes (in Superior, Louisville, Marshall and other parts of Boulder County), the fire on Dec. 30 damaged dozens of businesses. Target in Superior Marketplace was closed immediately after the fire and stayed closed until Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. The photos show...
SUPERIOR, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Hospice Care At Home In Northern Colorado

Cozy Country Care provides quality senior care at home. Their patient services are distinguished by the caliber of the caregivers, the responsiveness of the staff, and their expertise in live-in care. The personal caregivers at Cozy Country Care also offer comforting hospice care at home in Northern Colorado. Families appreciate the affordable hourly, weekly, and bi-weekly in-home care rates. With the help of our personal caregivers, you’ll remain in the comfort of your own home. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal caregivers will assist you or your loved one with all the activities of daily living, including personal hygiene, housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, medication reminders and supervision, and joyful companionship. There is an on-call supervisor available 24/7.
COLORADO STATE
castlepinesconnection.com

Green Chile, a Colorado Favorite

I’ve spent most of my life living in the West, but it wasn’t until I moved to Colorado that I discovered green chile. Of course I had eaten green chiles, usually as part of a Mexican dish, but when I moved to Colorado and saw it featured on restaurant menus in nearly every local joint I visited, I had to try it. And after just one bite, I was hooked. It never ceases to amaze me how much the small addition of green chile to just about any dish – burgers, sandwiches, even soup – wakes up the flavor and adds a hearty heat that renders the dish more satisfying.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora shelter full, can't take any more surrendered dogs

Once a shelter dog at the Aurora Animal Shelter, Scout has a new home. The woman who adopted him says it's been a long time coming.  "I've been looking online for quite a while," she said.  She was looking for a little dog to make friends with her two cats which she also got from the Aurora Animal Shelter. When she showed up Thursday, she had her pick of the litter. That's because the Aurora Animal Shelter is full of dogs.  "They do have a lot of dogs," she said.  Nicole Robbins, the Community Outreach Coordinator...
AURORA, CO

