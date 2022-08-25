Read full article on original website
NPR
Many Sri Lankans have switched to cycling due to fuel shortages
Fuel shortages have forced many Sri Lankans to ditch their cars and cycle instead. Colombo's mayor even opened new bike paths. Doctors and environmentalists call it a silver lining. But will it last?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We have a story of adaptation next, adaptation to an economic crisis in Sri...
NPR
Beef prices are down right now. But that may not last
Steak prices have decreased as meatpackers processed more beef. But drought-stricken cattle ranchers are having to cut their herds, which is likely to lead to higher beef prices in the future. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Supermarket shoppers are seeing something unusual these days, discounts in the meat department. Steak prices have...
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
Remote work has made it easier than ever for white-collar workers to find a job — but this could flip if roles get outsourced to Latin America and Asia
Remote work expert Nick Bloom predicts a growing number of jobs to move overseas by 2025. It would cut costs for US businesses, but hurt job seekers.
NPR
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
SEATTLE — When the U.S. homicide rate jumped nearly 30% in 2020, experts hoped it was a temporary blip — a fleeting symptom of pandemic pressures and civil unrest. "I lost a couple of people around that time, due to gun violence," says LaMaria Pope, who works for a youth outreach program in the Seattle area called "Choose 180."
NPR
Why Americans haven't been convinced on cryptocurrency
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Leila Fadel. A recent Pew Research survey found that despite a high-profile ad blitz, just 16% of Americans say they've invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency. Among those who invested, nearly half say they did worse than they expected. The crypto market has rebounded from a, quote, "crypto winter" - basically, a bear market - up from a low of $100 billion to about $1 trillion now. But why have some people invested and others have not? Joining us is Cleve Mesidor. She's the executive director of the nonprofit Blockchain Foundation and author of "THE CLEVOLUTION: My Quest For Justice In Politics & Crypto." Good morning.
NPR
Three Mile Island owner looks to move to next phase of cleanup
The company that owns Three Mile Island’s Unit 2 reactor wants to take the next step in dismantling the shuttered plant. TMI-2 is the site of the infamous partial meltdown in 1979 – the most serious accident at a commercial nuclear power plant in U.S. history. In an...
NPR
NASA delays Artemis I test flight because of engine issues
NASA's big new moon rocket is still right here on Earth. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: This is Artemis launch control with an update. Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has called a scrub for today of the attempt of launch of Artemis I and the space launch system with the Orion spacecraft.
