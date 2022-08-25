Read full article on original website
Related
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine’s forces launch attacks in occupied Kherson; UN nuclear team arrives in Kyiv – live news
Volodymyr Zelenskiy vows to push Russia’s military back to the border; IAEA mission hopes to defuse nuclear plant tensions
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 28
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:07 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people, Reuters reported from Moscow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wakey wakey! ‘Sleeping Russian soldier gets ultimate wake-up call when Ukrainian drone drops a bomb next to him… sending him running in fear’
None of us like being woken up from an afternoon nap, but few of us have had as rude an awakening as this soldier. Video claims to show the Russian trooper taking a snooze when a Ukrainian drone hovers over him, filming the encounter. The soldier's lie-in is interrupted when...
nationalinterest.org
America’s Next War Will Be Urban
In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Voice of America
US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia
Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War
Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
Voice of America
IAEA Experts Get Set to Inspect Ukraine’s Endangered Nuclear Plant
International investigators are prepared in the coming days to inspect Ukraine’s endangered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as renewed front-line fighting was reported Saturday around the facility. A team of experts from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, is expected to visit the power station this week, according...
Voice of America
Red Cross, Red Crescent Say Lengthy Ukraine War to Have Severe Consequences for Other Global Crises
Geneva — The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies this week warned a lengthy war in Ukraine will have severe humanitarian consequences for other global crises. Devastating secondary effects from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are already being felt six months after Russia’s invasion. International...
Voice of America
UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
Voice of America
Casualties Reported in Libya After Hours of Militia Clashes
Cairo — Rival militias loyal to Libya's two opposing governments clashed near the center of the capital, Tripoli, into Saturday afternoon, causing numerous casualties, according to Libyan media. Supporters of eastern-based Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha have taken control of parts of Tripoli, while forces loyal to outgoing Prime Minister...
Voice of America
Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why
Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
Voice of America
UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms
The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
Guatemala support for Taiwan will not stop 'reunification' of China and Taiwan, says China
BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Guatemalan support for Taiwan will not stop the "reunification" of China and Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break
Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
Voice of America
Syria Kurds Hunt Jihadists in Sweep of Al-Hol Camp
Syria — Kurdish forces said they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Islamic State group members as part of a crackdown on the jihadists this week. Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after IS was dislodged from its...
Voice of America
Iraq's Powerful Sadr Says he Quits Politics, Fueling Uncertainty
BAGHDAD — Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability. "I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow...
Voice of America
Ukraine's Punk Poet Sees Victory for 'Transformed' Homeland
Kyiv, Ukraine — Six months on from the start of the war, writer Serhiy Zhadan believes that Ukraine will win against Russia thanks to the courage and extraordinary mobilization of its citizens. Zhadan, a key figure in the Ukrainian literary world, is convinced that his country is emerging from...
Comments / 0