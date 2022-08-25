ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:07 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people, Reuters reported from Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Turkey#Moscow#Ukraine War#Turkish#Russian
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next War Will Be Urban

In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
MILITARY
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
Voice of America

US Computer Company Dell Ends Operations in Russia

Dell Technologies says it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia. It suspended...
BUSINESS
Voice of America

Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War

Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
POLITICS
Voice of America

IAEA Experts Get Set to Inspect Ukraine’s Endangered Nuclear Plant

International investigators are prepared in the coming days to inspect Ukraine’s endangered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as renewed front-line fighting was reported Saturday around the facility. A team of experts from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, is expected to visit the power station this week, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant

The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Casualties Reported in Libya After Hours of Militia Clashes

Cairo — Rival militias loyal to Libya's two opposing governments clashed near the center of the capital, Tripoli, into Saturday afternoon, causing numerous casualties, according to Libyan media. Supporters of eastern-based Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha have taken control of parts of Tripoli, while forces loyal to outgoing Prime Minister...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Greek PM Admits to Tapping Political Rival’s Phone, Refuses to Say Why

Athens — Greece’s main opposition leader has called on the country’s prime minister to resign after he admitted that the nation's spy chief bugged the phone of a senior political leader. The scandal is being dubbed Greece's Watergate. Speaking before Greece’s Parliament, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took...
WORLD
Voice of America

UN: 6 Million Afghans at Risk of Famine as Winter Looms

The United Nations said Monday that 6 million Afghans are on the brink of famine, with winter around the corner and humanitarian appeals dramatically underfunded. "Afghanistan's crisis is a humanitarian crisis. It's an economic crisis. It's a climate crisis. It's a hunger crisis. It's a financial crisis," U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council. "But it's not a hopeless crisis."
WORLD
Voice of America

Venezuela, Colombia Restore Diplomatic Ties After Three-Year Break

Venezuela and Colombia restored full diplomatic relations Sunday after a three-year break, as a new leftist government in Bogota takes shape. A new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, arrived in Caracas and said on Twitter: "Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us."
POLITICS
Voice of America

Syria Kurds Hunt Jihadists in Sweep of Al-Hol Camp

Syria — Kurdish forces said they had arrested dozens of suspects at a camp in Syria housing relatives of Islamic State group members as part of a crackdown on the jihadists this week. Al-Hol is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after IS was dislodged from its...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Iraq's Powerful Sadr Says he Quits Politics, Fueling Uncertainty

BAGHDAD — Iraq's powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions in response to an intractable political deadlock, a decision that could fuel instability. "I hereby announce my final withdrawal," Sadr said in a statement posted on Twitter, criticizing fellow...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Ukraine's Punk Poet Sees Victory for 'Transformed' Homeland

Kyiv, Ukraine — Six months on from the start of the war, writer Serhiy Zhadan believes that Ukraine will win against Russia thanks to the courage and extraordinary mobilization of its citizens. Zhadan, a key figure in the Ukrainian literary world, is convinced that his country is emerging from...
