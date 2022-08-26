Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
The Sinister History of an Abandoned Colorado Institution
The city of Arvada, Colorado was once home to the Colorado State Home and Training School near the corner of Kipling and 52nd Place. This home for mentally ill patients was also known as Ridge Home. At its peak, Ridge Home served nearly 1500 patients from 1912 to about 1992,...
116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past
One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at the Denver Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Common Spots to See a Moose Near Fort Collins According to Reddit
Coloradans are lucky to be able to coexist with so many unique kinds of wildlife. It's common for residents in places like Loveland and Estes Park to come across herds of elk, and even in Fort Collins, animals like bears and moose occasionally wander into town. Seeing a moose in...
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Colorado Boy Shot While in Mother’s Car + Suspect Arrested
A seemingly random, but undoubtedly senseless act of violence occurred right here in Colorado sending one boy to the hospital and a shooter to jail. When and Where Did the Colorado Shooting Take Place?. The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday, August 22nd, 2022 in Denver. The area...
Love Sours? You Need to Try Northern Colorado’s Newest Ice Cream Beer
Sweet and sour are opposites for a reason, but the two flavors are coming together in Northern Colorado's newest beer. Greeley's WeldWerks Brewing Co. is joining forces with Denver-favorite Little Man Ice Cream to create a tasty new brew called the Little Man Space Junkie Sour. According to a press...
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Boulder?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
It’ll Scare the ‘Dickens’ Out of You: Longmont’s Haunted Steakhouse
When it comes to dining out, you may not put 'scary' on your list of desires, but this restaurant in north Longmont may see you changing your mind. This restaurant/bar has been around for a long time, having just gotten a new name with new owners and a new vibe in 2020. The building was once owned by a relative of a famous author who once wrote about 'ghosts,' maybe this is why spirits seem to enjoy the place.
Famous Coloradans Won’t Disclose Casa Bonita’s Renovations Yet
When it was reported a couple of years ago that Colorado's iconic Casa Bonita restaurant was in danger of going out of business, many Coloradans saw a piece of their childhood almost die. However, a couple of well-known Coloradans came to the rescue in the form of South Park creators...
Are These Fort Collins Homes for Sale Over or Under $1 Million?
Living in Fort Collins isn't as affordable as it used to be — in fact, medium home prices in the Choice City have reached $600,000. You can still find semi-inexpensive real estate in the area, but some houses on the market cost nearly $4 million. With prices like these going around, it can be hard to tell exactly how much a residence is worth.
Colorado Superhero Dog Seen Rappelling Down Building
Dogs are amazing creatures. They're loving, loyal, and smart. At least most of the time, while my dog (who I love with all of my heart) was in our backyard licking rocks like a little idiot, I came across this video from the Weld County Sheriff's Office that showed off one of their K-9's in training rappelling down from a second story window to go after a bad guy.
Braves play the Rockies after Harris II’s 4-hit game
Colorado Rockies (55-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (79-50, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (2-5, 5.98 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-4, 2.52 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -372, Rockies +296; over/under is 8 1/2...
