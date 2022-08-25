Read full article on original website
BCBS of Massachusetts names new CEO
Blue Shield of California Executive Vice President and COO Sarah Iselin will become Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' next president and CEO when the payer's current leader, Andrew Dreyfus, steps down at the end of the year. The BCBS Massachusetts board of directors selected Ms. Iselin after a monthslong...
6 payers recently fined by states
From Molina failing to quickly pay providers to Centene settling with an 11th state over allegations it overbilled Medicaid programs, these are six recent fines levied against payers by states:. Centene agreed to pay $19 million to the state of Washington and $13 million to the federal government Aug. 24...
Centene threatens to terminate contract with Tenet, potentially impacting 3 million patients
Centene has issued a notice of termination for its contract with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare beginning next year over reimbursement rates, a move that would impact 3 million members nationwide, the Phoenix Business Journal reported Aug. 30. The contract is with Tenet-owned Abrazo Health hospitals in Phoenix and hospitals within the...
Bright Health is on the brink of insolvency
Bright Health Group has told Florida regulators there is "substantial doubt" the company can remain financially viable without additional outside investment, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 25. On Aug. 10, the company released its second-quarter earnings that showed a net loss of nearly $432 million in the first half of...
Medicare Advantage enrollment is the lowest in these states, but that's changing
Medicare Advantage plans are expected to make up half of all Medicare enrollment by 2026, with the national average currently at 45.5 percent. Some states, however, are lagging behind the rest of the country. Becker's spoke with three payers in some of the states with the lowest enrollments to see...
Cigna to offer individual ACA plans in 3 new states
Cigna will offer health plans on the individual ACA marketplace in three new states and will expand its offerings in three other states for the 2023 coverage year. Pending regulatory approvals, the plans will be offered for the first time in 50 counties across Texas, Indiana and South Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release.
