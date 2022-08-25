ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

BCBS of Massachusetts names new CEO

Blue Shield of California Executive Vice President and COO Sarah Iselin will become Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts' next president and CEO when the payer's current leader, Andrew Dreyfus, steps down at the end of the year. The BCBS Massachusetts board of directors selected Ms. Iselin after a monthslong...
6 payers recently fined by states

From Molina failing to quickly pay providers to Centene settling with an 11th state over allegations it overbilled Medicaid programs, these are six recent fines levied against payers by states:. Centene agreed to pay $19 million to the state of Washington and $13 million to the federal government Aug. 24...
Bright Health is on the brink of insolvency

Bright Health Group has told Florida regulators there is "substantial doubt" the company can remain financially viable without additional outside investment, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 25. On Aug. 10, the company released its second-quarter earnings that showed a net loss of nearly $432 million in the first half of...
Cigna to offer individual ACA plans in 3 new states

Cigna will offer health plans on the individual ACA marketplace in three new states and will expand its offerings in three other states for the 2023 coverage year. Pending regulatory approvals, the plans will be offered for the first time in 50 counties across Texas, Indiana and South Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release.
