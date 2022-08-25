ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

calmatters.network

Senior housing proposed on San Antonio Road

As Palo Alto plans for a housing boom on San Antonio Road, a property owner in the area is pitching a proposal to build a residential development for seniors on a site currently occupied by a boxing gym. The project, which is proposed by Rachelle Cagampan, would replace Mayweather Boxing...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

San Jose BART plans take a new turn

A controversial design element of a multi-billion-dollar BART plan to downtown San Jose could be shifting under a new proposal. The BART extension project is set to cost $6.9 billion, according to VTA estimates, but federal estimates place that closer to $9.1 billion. It will run from the current end of the line in Berryessa through Little Portugal at 28th Street, into downtown San Jose along Santa Clara Street, to Diridon Station and then northwest to Santa Clara. VTA is building the transit extension and BART will take over operations after it is complete.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Family remembers Tri-Valley native killed in plane crash near Santa Cruz

One pilot who died in a midair plane crash earlier this month has been identified as a former San Ramon Valley High School student who grew up in Alamo. Stuart Camenson, 32, was practicing liftoffs and touchdowns at the Watsonville Municipal Airport near Santa Cruz on Aug. 18 when he was killed in a collision with a second plane carrying a couple who also died on the scene. They were identified as Carl Kruppa, 75, and Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, both residents of Winston.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
calmatters.network

Longtime resident, former daycare owner Urvi Shah running for PUSD Board of Trustees

Urvi Shah, a longtime Pleasanton resident and mother of two, is competing for the open Area 2 seat on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees this November. Shah said in her website that raising her kids within the district and having actively volunteered in various community projects, workshops and events throughout that time has given her a deeper understanding of concerns and challenges presented by parents and students.
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend

Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a “robust warming trend” is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
ENVIRONMENT
calmatters.network

Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the Bay

Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Alleged cold-case killer of Palo Alto teen being held without bail

Editor’s note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Gary Gene Ramirez, the Hawaii resident charged with murdering, raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School teenager 40 years ago, made his first court appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Monday.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
calmatters.network

Caltrain construction work may cause traffic delays in Palo Alto

Construction work by Caltrain at three at-grade crossings in Palo Alto could lead to traffic delays through early September, Palo Alto police said Monday in a community alert. The work will take place through Friday, Sept. 2, at the Charleston and Meadow crossings between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work at the Churchill crossing started Monday night and is scheduled through Sept. 9 between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Former planning commissioner Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do running for Dublin City Council

Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do, former member of the city’s Planning Commission, has solidified a spot in the race for Dublin City Council in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Do has most recently been employed in the private sector and previously worked in public service and government. She currently serves on several boards and commissions, including the Universal Human Rights Initiative.
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey seeking second term on City Council

Current Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey is running to earn a second term on the Dublin City Council in a three-candidate race for two seats in the November general election. Josey, who was first elected for the position in 2018, identified several key issues that she believes are important to voters this election, including growth, parks and recreation, safety and economic development.
DUBLIN, CA
calmatters.network

Khamis: Can we elevate our campaigns?

Now that the dust has settled on the primary election, I would like to implore all interested parties to elevate our campaigns and practice tolerance for immigrants in their campaign mailers. Frankly, I am still unsettled by labor hit mailers the Mercury News called shameful and unwarranted. While many think...
SAN JOSE, CA

