The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
School district moves forward with second phase of tenant improvements for newly acquired Arroyo Center headquarters
Now that the Pleasanton Unified School District has the keys to the newly acquired district headquarters site in the Hacienda Business Park, staff have begun the second phase of looking at the scope of work for future tenant improvements. The Board of Trustees approved an agreement with an architecture contractor...
Senior housing proposed on San Antonio Road
As Palo Alto plans for a housing boom on San Antonio Road, a property owner in the area is pitching a proposal to build a residential development for seniors on a site currently occupied by a boxing gym. The project, which is proposed by Rachelle Cagampan, would replace Mayweather Boxing...
San Jose BART plans take a new turn
A controversial design element of a multi-billion-dollar BART plan to downtown San Jose could be shifting under a new proposal. The BART extension project is set to cost $6.9 billion, according to VTA estimates, but federal estimates place that closer to $9.1 billion. It will run from the current end of the line in Berryessa through Little Portugal at 28th Street, into downtown San Jose along Santa Clara Street, to Diridon Station and then northwest to Santa Clara. VTA is building the transit extension and BART will take over operations after it is complete.
Family remembers Tri-Valley native killed in plane crash near Santa Cruz
One pilot who died in a midair plane crash earlier this month has been identified as a former San Ramon Valley High School student who grew up in Alamo. Stuart Camenson, 32, was practicing liftoffs and touchdowns at the Watsonville Municipal Airport near Santa Cruz on Aug. 18 when he was killed in a collision with a second plane carrying a couple who also died on the scene. They were identified as Carl Kruppa, 75, and Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, both residents of Winston.
Longtime resident, former daycare owner Urvi Shah running for PUSD Board of Trustees
Urvi Shah, a longtime Pleasanton resident and mother of two, is competing for the open Area 2 seat on the Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees this November. Shah said in her website that raising her kids within the district and having actively volunteered in various community projects, workshops and events throughout that time has given her a deeper understanding of concerns and challenges presented by parents and students.
Around Town: Stanford faculty appointed to top positions at new sustainability school
Read news about Stanford faculty members who’ll lead the university’s new sustainability school, results from a SamTrans pilot program in East Palo Alto and a diversity award for Foothill College and its Science Learning Institute. LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS … The countdown to the debut of Stanford’s Doerr School of...
Excessive heat warning issued for Thursday through holiday weekend
Another heat wave is heading to the Bay Area this weekend and the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for most of the region. While conditions could change in the coming days, a “robust warming trend” is expected to start Thursday and will likely last through the Labor Day weekend, according to the weather service.
Environmental group reports high number of fish deaths around the Bay
Environmental group San Francisco Baykeeper reported Sunday a harmful algae bloom is killing fish in massive numbers around the bay. Baykeeper says hundreds of dead fish were visible Sunday at the Oakland Yacht Club, in the middle of the bay between Dumbarton and San Mateo bridges. The fish die-off was also visible at various shorelines, including Oyster Point, Baywinds Park in Foster City, Hayward, Alameda Estuary, Lake Merritt, Keller Beach, Point Molate, and Sausalito.
Complaints of small flies in Pleasanton push city leaders to find source of problem
If you’ve walked down Main Street in Pleasanton over the last week, you might have noticed swarms of small flies rapidly spreading around downtown businesses and neighborhoods. Flies tend to be a routine part of every summer as the extreme heat offers better reproductive conditions, but what many residents...
Alleged cold-case killer of Palo Alto teen being held without bail
Editor’s note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Gary Gene Ramirez, the Hawaii resident charged with murdering, raping and kidnapping a 15-year-old Palo Alto High School teenager 40 years ago, made his first court appearance in Santa Clara County Superior Court on Monday.
Caltrain construction work may cause traffic delays in Palo Alto
Construction work by Caltrain at three at-grade crossings in Palo Alto could lead to traffic delays through early September, Palo Alto police said Monday in a community alert. The work will take place through Friday, Sept. 2, at the Charleston and Meadow crossings between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work at the Churchill crossing started Monday night and is scheduled through Sept. 9 between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Former planning commissioner Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do running for Dublin City Council
Lynna Lan Tien Nguyen Do, former member of the city’s Planning Commission, has solidified a spot in the race for Dublin City Council in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Do has most recently been employed in the private sector and previously worked in public service and government. She currently serves on several boards and commissions, including the Universal Human Rights Initiative.
Two men arrested in Palo Alto after allegedly burglarizing vehicles, colliding with police cars
Palo Alto police arrested two men Thursday after the pair allegedly burglarized multiple cars in Palo Alto and, when confronted by police in a parking lot, collided with police cars in an attempt to escape. The men were also allegedly found in possession of illegal firearms. In a statement released...
Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey seeking second term on City Council
Current Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey is running to earn a second term on the Dublin City Council in a three-candidate race for two seats in the November general election. Josey, who was first elected for the position in 2018, identified several key issues that she believes are important to voters this election, including growth, parks and recreation, safety and economic development.
Khamis: Can we elevate our campaigns?
Now that the dust has settled on the primary election, I would like to implore all interested parties to elevate our campaigns and practice tolerance for immigrants in their campaign mailers. Frankly, I am still unsettled by labor hit mailers the Mercury News called shameful and unwarranted. While many think...
