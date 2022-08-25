A controversial design element of a multi-billion-dollar BART plan to downtown San Jose could be shifting under a new proposal. The BART extension project is set to cost $6.9 billion, according to VTA estimates, but federal estimates place that closer to $9.1 billion. It will run from the current end of the line in Berryessa through Little Portugal at 28th Street, into downtown San Jose along Santa Clara Street, to Diridon Station and then northwest to Santa Clara. VTA is building the transit extension and BART will take over operations after it is complete.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO