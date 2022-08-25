ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WHEC TV-10

NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
City
Denver, CO
State
Montana State
Castle Rock, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Castle Rock, CO
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Fees for NY license plates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about peeling license plates. Every once in a while, we hear from people reaching out whenever it comes time to get new tags. Calvin says: “My front gold and blue NYS license plate began peeling. Now, it’s so bad you...
CARS
WHEC TV-10

Pittsford man pleads guilty for role in multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A top executive at a local development company pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank larceny. Kevin Morgan, 47, of Pittsford—the nephew of Morgan Communities President Bob Morgan—is accused of exaggerating the rental rolls and income levels at their properties in order to secure loans they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Foster Home#Foster Parents#Qanon
WHEC TV-10

Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy