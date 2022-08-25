Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora man convicted, faces new charges after attacking victim during trialHeather WillardAurora, CO
Homeless told to leave Quality Inn ask Denver City Council for helpDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver proclamation decries criminalization of drugs, incarcerationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Shaded wildfire fuel break project targeted in DougCoMike McKibbinDouglas County, CO
Denver launches Business Navigator Program with federal moneyMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
WHEC TV-10
5 tied to Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot face key hearing
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A judge began hearing evidence Monday to determine if five men will face trial for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The proceedings in state court came six days after two men who were described as leaders of...
WHEC TV-10
Advocates to gather at Liberty Pole on International Overdose Awareness Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — People impacted by the ongoing overdose crisis in New York and other advocates will gather on International Overdose Awareness Day for a vigil at Rochester’s Liberty Pole Wednesday night. Those in attendance are trying to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to use an executive action...
WHEC TV-10
NY United Teachers releases recommendations to increase school safety
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State United Teachers released a report on Tuesday that listed recommendations to improve school safety. NYSUT said the main focus of the “Safe School for All” report is to help address the increased social-emotional needs of students who are disruptive in class and the safety issues these students can create for schools.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Fees for NY license plates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about peeling license plates. Every once in a while, we hear from people reaching out whenever it comes time to get new tags. Calvin says: “My front gold and blue NYS license plate began peeling. Now, it’s so bad you...
CARS・
WHEC TV-10
Pittsford man pleads guilty for role in multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A top executive at a local development company pleaded guilty on Tuesday to bank larceny. Kevin Morgan, 47, of Pittsford—the nephew of Morgan Communities President Bob Morgan—is accused of exaggerating the rental rolls and income levels at their properties in order to secure loans they otherwise wouldn’t have qualified for.
WHEC TV-10
Statewide rally held to urge leaders to address mental health crisis in children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of parents, children, and mental health advocates held a statewide rally on Sunday to urge leaders to address the mental health crisis affecting children. They are calling for increased support for children, youth, and families. Since the pandemic, critical mental health screenings and access to...
WHEC TV-10
Gov. Hochul announces funding to help families pay for childcare in NY State
ALBANY, N.Y. — More help is coming to families in need of child care in New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced a $2 billion investment in subsidies to provide $9,000 for each child who qualifies. The state is also broadening the eligibility for the child care...
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher offers “No. 1 College Food in New York State”, “No. 6 in U.S.”
PITTSFORD, N.Y. – St. John Fisher University’s Fisher Dining Services has maintained the No. 1 spot in the Niche.com 2023 Best College Food in New York rankings. The dining service is also in the top 10 in the country, staying at the No. 6 spot (out of 1,373 institutions).
WHEC TV-10
Questions remain about implementation of new gun laws across NYS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New gun laws are set to go into effect here in New York on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the NYS Troopers posted an updated FAQ section regarding how the state plans to implement them. As News10NBC has been...
WHEC TV-10
Fierce lobbying caps fight over California nuke plant future
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is about to send the nation a powerful message on the future of nuclear power — it’s just not clear what it is yet. Legislators in Sacramento are expected to vote this week on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant by up to five years, which he says is needed to ward off blackouts and advance clean-energy goals amid a warming climate.
WHEC TV-10
$50,000 in state funding will support Rochester’s black and women-owned businesses
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State announced new funding to support black entrepreneurs and business owners in Rochester. State Senator Jeremy Cooney on Monday presented a state grant of $50,000 to the Urban League of Rochester. The funding will go towards the Urban League’s Entrepreneurship Assistance Center and the...
