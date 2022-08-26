ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Amusement park: At least 5 injured at Six Flags Great Adventure ride

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvC7U_0hVpD1SZ00

Six Flags Great Adventure said that at least five people were injured on its El Toro ride in Jackson Thursday night.

As of Thursday night, News 12 New Jersey was trying to confirm a report that passengers were harmed when the car they were in lurched forward as they were attempting to get off of the roller coaster.

El Toro opened to the public in 2006. It has a drop of 176 feet and pushes cars up to a speed of 70 mph.

The ride lasts two minutes and five seconds.

In 2021, Six Flags was fined $5,000 after it had a partial derailment and the park failed to tell the State Department of Community Affairs about it. However, at the time, no one was on the ride.

Police say the injuries were mostly minor.

News 12 New Jersey reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure. The park issued a statement which reads, "Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening. Five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride is closed for inspection."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Six Flags Great Adventure#Travel Guide#Amusement Park#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy