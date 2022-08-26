Amusement park: At least 5 injured at Six Flags Great Adventure ride

Six Flags Great Adventure said that at least five people were injured on its El Toro ride in Jackson Thursday night.

As of Thursday night, News 12 New Jersey was trying to confirm a report that passengers were harmed when the car they were in lurched forward as they were attempting to get off of the roller coaster.

El Toro opened to the public in 2006. It has a drop of 176 feet and pushes cars up to a speed of 70 mph.

The ride lasts two minutes and five seconds.

In 2021, Six Flags was fined $5,000 after it had a partial derailment and the park failed to tell the State Department of Community Affairs about it. However, at the time, no one was on the ride.

Police say the injuries were mostly minor.

News 12 New Jersey reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure. The park issued a statement which reads, "Several guests reported back pain after riding El Toro this evening. Five guests were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. The ride is closed for inspection."