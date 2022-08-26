Read full article on original website
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky
People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Deserts Dogs
What is it about Desert Point that makes every wave we’ve ever surfed seem like a heaping pile of garbage? Actually, you know what? It’s not the wave fueling the inadequacy. It’s the surfers that expertly tap Deserts’ magic. Like Nic Von Rupp. That dude goes there a lot.
“It Doesn't Get Any Better”
Photography by Aaron Pierce and Swilly. Winter seems to exaggerate the differences along Australian coasts, both east and west. Central NSW will be triple overhead and bombing, while north of Cape Byron, the waters are mill-pondy. Over West, Margaret River will be 15 feet and raging onshore, and six or eight hours away, it’ll be six to eight feet and howling offshore.
Shape, Sail and Score
Just shape yourself a surfboard. Then sail across the Atlantic. Then score perfect waves. It’s easy. Right?. Nope. There’s nothing easy about what Trevor Gordon’s done here. If anything he crammed four bucket-lister experiences into a monthlong transatlantic crossing. “I glassed the board with brown vinyl ester resin that had the consistency of water and with no sanding resin to be found anywhere,” Trevor explains of his crude creation, the Yardfish. “We somehow still made that sticky pig fly.”
The 10’3” that Keeps on Giving
San Diego’s Jojo Roper has been on a very admirable kick the past few years, and we’re not just talking about his big-wave feats; but rather, auctioning off his big-wave quiver for cancer research to help patients and their families at UCSD Moores Cancer Center. Naturally, though, the...
