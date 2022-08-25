WASHINGTON – GW volleyball will visit Delaware on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. matchup at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del. GW began the Katie Reifert era last weekend with matches vs. New Orleans and American as part of the DC Challenge. After dropping its home opener to the Privateers in straight sets, GW stole a set at American but was unable to force a fifth set, falling 3-1 at Bender Arena.

NEWARK, DE ・ 17 HOURS AGO