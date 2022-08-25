ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

gwsports.com

Women's Soccer Back in Action at American

WASHINGTON - George Washington women's soccer will hit the road for the first time this season on Wednesday when it travels to northwest Washington, D.C., to face American. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. from Reeves Field, with live coverage available on ESPN+. KEEP IT CLEAN:. Last time out against...
WASHINGTON, DC
gwsports.com

Volleyball Heads to Delaware for Midweek Matchup

WASHINGTON – GW volleyball will visit Delaware on Wednesday for a 5 p.m. matchup at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Del. GW began the Katie Reifert era last weekend with matches vs. New Orleans and American as part of the DC Challenge. After dropping its home opener to the Privateers in straight sets, GW stole a set at American but was unable to force a fifth set, falling 3-1 at Bender Arena.
NEWARK, DE
gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Surges Past Manhattan, 4-2

WASHINGTON - GW men's soccer tallied three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half to take complete control over visiting Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, ultimately earning a 4-2 triumph at the Mount Vernon Campus. HOW IT HAPPENED. - 34th Minute: Manhattan drew first blood in the clash...
WASHINGTON, DC

