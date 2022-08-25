Read full article on original website
Related
waldronnews.com
Two De Queen men died in car accident Sunday
DE QUEEN, Ark. – Two men from De Queen, Ark., died in a car accident in Sevier County just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. According to Arkansas State Police, Brandon Pitts, 39, was driving a 2006 Mercury Marquis south on North Fourth Street in De Queen when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at the intersection of Janssen Street.
waldronnews.com
Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway celebrates legacy; blesses kids in need
TEXARKANA, Ark. – In honor of C.J. Harris, The Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway blessed kids in need in the Texarkana area Sunday because that is just what CJ would have wanted.
Comments / 0