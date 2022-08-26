ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Gavin Newsom pledges $100K to help Charlie Crist defeat Ron DeSantis

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zkoo_0hVoynai00

PIX Now 08:07

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is sending money across the country to help Rep. Charlie Crist defeat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this November.

The California Democrat on Thursday tweeted that he was pledging $100,000 to make DeSantis a "one-term governor" and he called on his supporters to donate to Crist, who won the Democratic nomination to be Florida's governor on Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to reporters about new water plan to adapt to hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Asked about the donation during a Los Angeles event, Newsom said he was compelled to donate to Crist because "I don't like bullies." Newsom pointed to DeSantis' verbal assault of Dr. Anthony Fauci at a rally Wednesday, during which the Republican leader said of the country's top infectious disease expert, "Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac."

"To call someone pejorative terms because they're short -- who the hell raised these guys?" Newsom said. "What kind of people are they? I know all of us had to sit there and suck it up and take (Donald) Trump's demonization but not everybody has to act like him. I mean, literally, I remember growing up and folks would have their mouths washed out with soap if they talked like this. I got four kids; I don't want these guys being models."

DeSantis' campaign responded to the news of Newsom's contribution by tweeting a video stringing together clips of crime, homelessness and drag show performances in California.

Newsom and DeSantis are both considered future presidential contenders for their respective parties and their cross-country rivalry has been simmering for a while. The two leaders have served as proxies in the blue state-red state battle over pandemic policies. Newsom said 40,000 more Californians would have died from the coronavirus if they adopted DeSantis' laissez-faire approach. DeSantis accused Newsom of turning control of his state over to a "coercive biomedical apparatus" that repeatedly pushed Covid 19-related closures.

Over the July 4th weekend, Newsom made waves when he ran an ad in Florida encouraging people to move to the Golden State, "where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love." In its retort to the commercial, the DeSantis campaign noted that California was losing residents while Florida was attracting more people than any other state.

Comments / 8

Special Guest
5d ago

What happened to Governors sticking to the affairs of their State?

Reply
7
Related
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom signs bill ensuring elections free of partisan interference

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – In reaction to debate over the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Tuesday that ensures the state's presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote.Senate Bill 103 removes the possibility of candidates manipulating the electoral college by requiring California's 55 electors to vote for the president as shown by the majority of voters in the state. If the elector cast their ballot for a candidate who did not win the state's popular vote, they would be immediately replaced by a new elector who would cast a ballot...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California lawmakers approve protections for workers using recreational cannabis

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 2188 (AB2188), a that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wskg.org

New York Democrats continue attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The New York Post reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to pull out of a fundraiser for New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin on Long Island Sunday because of an “unforeseen tragedy.”. New York’s Democratic Party leaders have been criticizing Zeldin for the planned fundraiser with DeSantis....
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California to install solar panels over canals to fight drought, a first in the U.S.

In an effort to combat the devastating drought conditions hitting California, the Golden State will become the first in the nation to install solar panel canopies over canals.The $20 million pilot project funded by the state has been dubbed "Project Nexus." It will consist of an estimated 8,500 feet of solar panels installed over three sections of Turlock Irrigation District (TID) canals in Central California. The installation process is expected to begin by 2023, and be completed by 2024.The project, first announced in February, was initiated by Solar AquaGrid — a Bay Area development firm focused on innovative solutions to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS San Francisco

New California law allows mobile pharmacies to serve vulnerable populations

SACRAMENTO – A new law from a Bay Area lawmaker will authorize the creation of mobile pharmacy vans offering medication and counseling for hard-to-reach communities and the homeless. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 872 by State Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). The measure, which had bipartisan support, cleared both the Assembly and State Senate without opposition."With this new law we can help address the underlying cause of many societal challenges, including homelessness," Dodd said in a statement posted Tuesday. "And it creates critical access to potentially life-saving drugs that will improve the lives of the most vulnerable Californians."Under...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Looming Labor Day heat wave set to test California's power grid

SONOMA COUNTY – A heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to much of the Bay Area this Labor Day weekend, and with it a test for California's electrical grid.It was high temperatures that caused rolling blackouts two years ago, and regulators have warned that heat could stress the system again. August of 2020 was a month that brought lightning, fires, a heat wave, and rolling blackouts for 2 million Californians. "I feel angry, actually, as to why this happens in a state like this, in a country like ours," one resident said at the time.A changing climate is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reno-Gazette Journal

Washoe GOP condemns fellow Republicans for endorsing Democrats in 2022 election

Updated at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022 with comment from Sigal Chattah. The Washoe County Republican Party is fighting back against party members who endorsed Democrats in the 2022 general election. Its Central Committee passed a resolution Monday night condemning fellow Republicans including Reno Police Chief Jason Soto; attorney Jason Guinasso, who led efforts to defeat...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
CBS San Francisco

Water experts urge even stricter conservation as drought persists

FREMONT (KPIX) -- California water conservation experts sounded an alarm on Tuesday. They warned Bay Area residents to brace for a fourth dry year in a row, as the drought persists."We are making investments across the state and in the Bay Area to help build our resilience to drought and to climate change," said Wade Crowfoot, the California National Resources Agency Secretary. "The conservation actions we take now will pay off in water reliability later in the future."People in the Bay Area have stepped up conservation efforts over the last several years.The 1.4 million customers who get their water from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Justin Sullivan
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Associated Press

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
FLORIDA STATE
Dallas Observer

Former South Park Writer Toby Morton Gets Lots of Hate Mail over Greg Abbott Parody Website

If you go to the governorgregabbott.com website, you'll find what reads like an unsettling admission of guilt in the "about" section. “I am partly responsible for the deaths of students killed in school shootings,” the page reads. “My current goal is to make sure you forget about the clusterfuck called Uvalde.” (In May, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde killed 19 students and two teachers.)
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Homelessness#Politics State#Election State#Democratic#Republican
CBS San Francisco

Rewilding California farms: grants awarded to repurpose drought-parched land

LINDSAY, Tulare County -- A withered cornstalk may become the near-future snapshot of some farms in the drought-stricken Central Valley, while also allowing the return of a native landscape that will help conserve the state's water. The Federal Central Valley Project is not expected to send any water to most farmers who work the fields as California enters a third year of drought. "I always say we're a poster child for this issue, because we're not doing it right," said Mike Hagman, executive director of the Lindmore Irrigation District, located in the Tulare County city of Lindsay. "We're taking too much water...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Debate grows over parched California's thirsty crops

LOS ANGELES -- It's just 9 in the morning in eastern Riverside County's Palo Verde Valley and farmer Jack Seiler's workday is already half finished.   He stopped to scrutinize a bushy shrub of cotton that he is cultivating in Blythe. "Hopefully, those will stick and make a ball," he said as he viewed and rotated the plant in his hand.  In this desert farming community on the Arizona border, daytime temperatures routinely exceed 100 degrees and that's no problem for these crops. "Cotton likes the heat," Seiler remarked.   Another crop that can thrive in extreme heat? Afalfa. On his farm, Seiler...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco fire strike team heads to Oregon to battle deadly Rum Creek Fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-person San Francisco fire department strike team was dispatched to southern Oregon Monday to join the battle against the raging Rum Creek Fire that has already claimed the life of a firefighter.The department tweeted that it was sending six vehicles and 17 personnel to the blaze which was spread rapidly through a rural area  in southwest Oregon, destroying several structures and forcing evacuations.Among those evacuated was Persia P, who took to Twitter to thank the SF firefighters."From the residents of level 1 and 2 evac we would like to THANK YOU for helping us! So many...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy