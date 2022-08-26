WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Air Force came up shy of a tying goal in a Sunday evening meeting at No. 15 Wake Forest as they fell to the Demon Deacons, 2-1, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Falcons close opening weekend at 0-2 heading into the third of a five-game road stint.

