goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force falls at No. 15 Wake Forest, 2-1

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Air Force came up shy of a tying goal in a Sunday evening meeting at No. 15 Wake Forest as they fell to the Demon Deacons, 2-1, at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem. The Falcons close opening weekend at 0-2 heading into the third of a five-game road stint.
