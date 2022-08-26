PREP VOLLEYBALL: Charlotte exhausts DeSoto in home opener

PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte High’s volleyball team owns a lengthy winning streak against DeSoto County. On Thursday, the Bulldogs came to town hoping to end the Tarpons’ run.

Charlotte swept the Bulldogs, though the first two sets were a battle, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13.

Charlotte has won 24 consecutive games against the Bulldogs, a streak dating back to 2009.

The Tarpons out-hit and exhausted the Bulldogs. With the win, Charlotte opened the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2019.

With outside hitter Briana Bynoe and middle hitter Jalynn Gardner on the court, Charlotte’s offense could not be stopped.

The second set was where the outcome was ultimately determined. Throughout the set, the Bulldogs and Tarpons went blow for blow, knotting the score six times.

“We got a little worried, were a little shaky playing down a bit, but we just worked our way back up,” Gardner said. “We got our energy back up.”

With the momentum shifting with each point, the set was not decided until the very end. With back-to-back points for DeSoto from sisters Yahri and Zeri Tyler, the Bulldogs trailed 22-21. As the Bulldog hitters got going, Gardner picked up on DeSoto’s strategy.

“They were trying to go high off our hands to get kills,” Gardner said. “Our defense just got back to cover them.”

With the Tarpons’ attack on point, they overpowered the Bulldogs. The Charlotte front line secured two kills to close the set. The final point came off a kill from outside hitter Emma McGill. With the momentum, Charlotte led the throughout the third set to get the sweep.

Gardner recorded 11 kills and 4 blocks, Bynoe had 9 kills, and Rylie Waldie had 10 kills. While the Tarpons have only played two games this season, Tarpons coach Michelle Dill has already noticed Bynoe and Gardner are developing into a formidable duo.

“It’s awesome,” Dill said. “I have never had tall players, so them getting the feel of each other and the setters all being in sync is a really awesome feeling.”