The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO