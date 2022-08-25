ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix

The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’: How much time passed between episodes 1 and 2? Time jump, explained

One of the most talked about and most watched series only two episodes in is House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel set a record for most viewers during the first episode on August 21st. In the first episode, fans were introduced to many new characters of the Targaryen dynasty that include Viserys, the current king, his daughter, Rhaenyra, his brother Daemon, and members of the small council.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikako Tabe
wegotthiscovered.com

Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for

For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy ascends the streaming charts as fans get hyped for ‘The Rings of Power’

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives tomorrow on Amazon Prime and fans are preparing by immersing themselves in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Yesterday FlixPatrol reported that all three films are currently on the Top 10 movies list for Amazon Prime, with fans obviously eager to reacquaint themselves with the stories of Middle Earth before diving into the new, or in this case old, lore of the fantastical land.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU

The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who are the Velaryons in ‘House of the Dragon?’ House Velaryon, explained

The two great houses of Westeros in the period when House of the Dragon takes place are the Targaryens of Dragonstone and the Velaryons of Driftmark, both being the only two surviving houses from the destroyed Valyrian empire. But now that Game of Thrones fans have been introduced to the Lords of the Tides, what else is there to know about the only other descendants of Valyria in the new age?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Adventure#American
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans ponder where all the witches and wizards were during the Battle of Hogwarts

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to deal with evil and dark wizards seemingly all time. And even if they have equipped wizards and highly trained magical law enforcers, apparently it only takes a bunch of high school students to stop Voldemort. But ever since the release of The Goblet of Fire, we’ve known there are wizards outside of the UK. So, knowing the full-scale impact the Battle of Hogwarts had, fans are wondering, where are the other wizards and witches during Hogwarts’ time of need?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Titania from ‘She-Hulk?’

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series is already proving to be one of its most popular. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to conclude its first season, but it’s already generating plenty of buzz online. The majority of this buzz centers around Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the protagonist of the series, and her relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, but some fans have pivoted their attention to other characters.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney shares a sickeningly glorious new poster for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Another glorious poster makes us sick! Okay, so maybe sick is the wrong word, but Disney released a new image from the upcoming Halloween hit, Hocus Pocus 2, sending shivers of excitement down our spine. The Sanderson sisters have once again put an enchanting spell on us, and the exciting...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The tables have turned as ‘Star Wars’ fans declare their love for ‘The Last Jedi’

It’s taken five years, but love is finally coming the way of one of the most divisive blockbusters of the 2010s – Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Perhaps the one film that caused the greatest outrage in modern geek culture, Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film is seeing happy reminiscing and an outpouring of emotion after five years of mostly being a punching bag online. It’s about time, with many now comfortable in sharing their appreciation for the eighth film of the saga.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Thee Stallion set to become the MCU’s newest hot girl in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

First Harry Styles boarded the Marvel universe in last year’s Eternals, and now another musical superstar is set to join the MCU in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. We’re only two episodes into the legal-flavored sitcom, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s similarly hulked-out cousin Jennifer Walters, so far, but it looks like we’ve got a lot to look forward to, including an upcoming role for Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An ultra-macho hunky masterpiece soars to success on streaming

Gone are the days when all cinemagoers wanted was T&A, now the sophisticated masses that watch blockbusters desire nothing more than himbos strutting around on the beach before flying a fighter jet. It’s still flying in cinemas, but Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content with being the highest-grossing film of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy