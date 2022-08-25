ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'

Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything

At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Titania from ‘She-Hulk?’

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series is already proving to be one of its most popular. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to conclude its first season, but it’s already generating plenty of buzz online. The majority of this buzz centers around Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the protagonist of the series, and her relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, but some fans have pivoted their attention to other characters.
wegotthiscovered.com

Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke

Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
wegotthiscovered.com

Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director. Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Goldbergs’ is planning to kill off Jeff Garlin’s character after his scandalous exit

The Goldbergs is returning for its 10th season on Sept. 21, but the popular ABC sitcom will look very different than it has in the past. After actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, who starred as patriarch Murray Goldberg for the better part of nine seasons, exited the series last year due to on-set misconduct allegations, it was confirmed Tuesday that his character will have been unceremoniously killed off between seasons.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best movies with shocking twist endings in cinema history

Cinema is home to all kinds of stories, from all walks of life. Giant gorillas climbing skyscrapers, two girlbosses going on a road trip, a man inserting a VHS tape into his stomach: it’s all quality stuff. But is there anything that hits quite as hard as being shocked in theatres?
wegotthiscovered.com

Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday

David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest rom-com flirts its way up the top 10

One of Netflix‘s most prized sections of its extensive catalog is a sheer mountain of romantic comedies, with seem to be multiplying every other minute. Thanks to the safe bet of romantic comedies on the service, new flick That’s Amor has shot itself straight into the top 10 within its first week on the streaming service. Titled ever-so-familiarly to a famous Dean Martin song, it’s proving the kitchen to be one of the hottest places for romance to begin.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans dream of a ‘World’s Finest’ movie starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck

Warner Bros’ DCEU project seems destined to go down in history as a perfect example of incompetent studio management and missed opportunities. We won’t go into the notorious behind-the-scenes power struggles that ended up ruining the theatrical cut of Justice League, but it’s arguable the DCEU has never truly recovered.
