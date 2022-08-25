Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Does Kelsey Asbille know what Kayce meant when he said ‘I saw the end of us’ on ‘Yellowstone?’
Drama, romance, and heartache; mix them in with cowboy hats and tight jeans, and you get the makings of an incredible television series. Paramount’s Yellowstone is one of the most well-crafted, emotionally driven, and incredibly acted shows on television. The relationships in the series take viewers on an emotional...
‘Harry Potter’ fan gives us an idea of what Scarlett Johansson would look like as Bellatrix Lestrange
Perhaps AI is the new way for fans to cast their favorite celebrities to ideal roles in existing franchises, proven by a savvy Potterhead using it to generate images of Scarlett Johansson as one of Harry Potter‘s iconic characters. And people are loving it. Over on r/HarryPotter, Reddit user...
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie don new ‘Amsterdam’ poster
Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie are the trifecta of stars that appear on the new poster for Amsterdam, the latest murder mystery from controversial writer-director David O. Russell. “Let the love, murder, and conspiracy begin,” is the caption for the post of the image made by the...
Mariah Carey throws Meghan Markle off her podcast game by turning the tables and calling her a diva
Megan Markle had an in-depth conversation with Mariah Carey about what it means to be a diva on the second episode of her Spotify Archetypes podcast on Tuesday — however, our queen turned the word around on her, taking even the Duchess of Sussex by surprise. Markle had been...
Who is Titania from ‘She-Hulk?’
Disney Plus’ latest Marvel series is already proving to be one of its most popular. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has yet to conclude its first season, but it’s already generating plenty of buzz online. The majority of this buzz centers around Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, the protagonist of the series, and her relationship with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, but some fans have pivoted their attention to other characters.
Social media rips into Chris Rock following Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Chris Rock may have stepped away from hosting next year’s Oscars, but he’s currently under fire for extreme insensitivity after likening his slap from Will Smith to the infamous murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. When asked if he was interested in taking on the ceremony again, Rock said...
Director Taylor Swift wins VMA for her work with pop star Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, 1/2 of the VMA moment you remember all too well, is back at the 2022 awards show. This time, she’s here as a singer and director. Her magnum opus, the self-directed short film (not mere music video) for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” is nominated five times. Swift is up for Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Longform Video (a brand new category), Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
‘The Goldbergs’ is planning to kill off Jeff Garlin’s character after his scandalous exit
The Goldbergs is returning for its 10th season on Sept. 21, but the popular ABC sitcom will look very different than it has in the past. After actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, who starred as patriarch Murray Goldberg for the better part of nine seasons, exited the series last year due to on-set misconduct allegations, it was confirmed Tuesday that his character will have been unceremoniously killed off between seasons.
Fans go to war over controversial list of the all-time worst television finales
In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred. Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate...
An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film
No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes. Since its release last Friday, Me...
The 10 best movies with shocking twist endings in cinema history
Cinema is home to all kinds of stories, from all walks of life. Giant gorillas climbing skyscrapers, two girlbosses going on a road trip, a man inserting a VHS tape into his stomach: it’s all quality stuff. But is there anything that hits quite as hard as being shocked in theatres?
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Netflix’s latest rom-com flirts its way up the top 10
One of Netflix‘s most prized sections of its extensive catalog is a sheer mountain of romantic comedies, with seem to be multiplying every other minute. Thanks to the safe bet of romantic comedies on the service, new flick That’s Amor has shot itself straight into the top 10 within its first week on the streaming service. Titled ever-so-familiarly to a famous Dean Martin song, it’s proving the kitchen to be one of the hottest places for romance to begin.
DC fans dream of a ‘World’s Finest’ movie starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck
Warner Bros’ DCEU project seems destined to go down in history as a perfect example of incompetent studio management and missed opportunities. We won’t go into the notorious behind-the-scenes power struggles that ended up ruining the theatrical cut of Justice League, but it’s arguable the DCEU has never truly recovered.
A ton of female filmmakers team up for new film responding to Roe vs. Wade overruling
It has been two months since Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court. Since then, multiple celebrities voiced their frustrations as the country began protesting for weeks on end. Now, Hollywood is fighting back, with more than 20 female filmmakers teaming up to produce a film in response to the supreme court’s decision.
‘Star Wars’ fans praise a ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ scene as the best in the saga
In many respects Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued where The Last Jedi left off, particularly in becoming an online punching bag for a few years. But fans are now ready to give some at least love to the much-criticized finale, and in particular one scene. They single out...
