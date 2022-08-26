ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damarius Bilbo
Yardbarker

Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"

9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Klutch Sports#Sports Business Journal#Nflpa#The Rich Paul Led#Klutch Sports Group#Chase Young#The Washington Commanders#The New York Jets#The New York Giants
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo

Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern

Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Is running back Sony Michel a surprising release for the Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins signed former first-round pick Sony Michel this past spring in an attempt to help solidify their running back group under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. At least initially, it seemed as if the 27-year-old Michel would slot in at RB1 in South Beach. This is a group...
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy