ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
ksl.com
Man arrested following shots fired, alleged kidnapping in Tooele County
TOOELE — A man who threatened to shoot a woman if she did not drive him to a residence in Tooele County and then held three people captive once he got there, according to police, has been arrested. Sammy Eugene Woodroe Blackbear, 58, was booked into the Tooele County...
kslnewsradio.com
Charges filed against former Bluffdale Fire Chief for allegedly faking payroll
BLUFFDALE, Utah — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is filing charges against former Bluffdale Fire Chief, John Roberts, for allegedly falsifying official payroll and work logs. According to a statement from Salt Lake County, Roberts allegedly knowingly paid $86,000 to firefighters for hours they did not...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Two men, teenage girl arrested in connection to aggravated robbery at SLC hotel
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department arrested three suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred early Sunday morning. At 1:25 a.m. Sunday, police received a call from the victim who claimed two men assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car. The...
ksl.com
Man thrice broke into Morgan residence, hid under young girl's bed, police say
MORGAN — A man who police say has been sneaking into a young girl's house and hiding under her bed is facing numerous charges. Garrett Brent Henstra Bills, 25, of Morgan, was charged Monday in 2nd District Court with aggravated burglary and aggravated sex abuse of a child, both first-degree felonies; and two counts of burglary, second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Box marked 'explody' leads to discovery of explosive materials in Orem
OREM — An Orem man is facing criminal charges after police say he had explosive materials in his fifth wheel trailer, including a black box with the word "explody" written on it, in addition to other weapons. Scott Larell Bowers, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with...
kjzz.com
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
Police: Man held 4 people hostage at gunpoint in 2 incidents in Tooele County
A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly forcing a woman at gunpoint to drive him to a residence, where he then went inside and held three people hostage.
ksl.com
Former Bluffdale fire chief charged with altering records to give firefighters more pay
BLUFFDALE — Ten months after it was announced that former Bluffdale Fire Chief and mayoral candidate John Calvin Roberts was under investigation — which came more than a year after the city received whistleblower complaints — the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed criminal charges.
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
SALT LAKE CITY — A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running […]
Sandy Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Sandy Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in a credit card theft. Police say, the man used a stolen credit card to make over $1,000 in purchases at the Home Depot located at 135 E 11400 S on Friday, August 26. The police […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
ksl.com
2 siblings hit, killed on their way to school in Provo; driver also died
PROVO — A brother and sister died Monday after an SUV drove onto the sidewalk and hit them, police said. The vehicle was driving west on 700 North at 800 East at 8:06 a.m. when it crossed the eastbound lanes and hit the 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl on the sidewalk on their way to school, Provo Police Capt. Brian Taylor said.
Alleged assault of Park City tennis coaches is under investigation
Three Park City police officers responded to a call from the MARC around 7 P.M. after an altercation involving a 16-year-old tennis player. Park City Police Sergeant Jay Randall told KPCW he is limited in the information he can share. "I can't tell you a whole lot because it involves...
FBI urges parents to download app focused on finding missing children
The F.B.I. is urging all parents to download and utilize the Child I.D. app. The app allows parents to upload a current photo of each of their children along with vital identifying statistics.
Gephardt Daily
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
