U.S. airline passenger complaints soared in first half of 2022
U.S. airline passenger complaints doubled in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a Department of Transportation (DOT) report published this month. Passengers filed nearly 16,000 complaints with the DOT against U.S. airlines from January to June. That’s more than double the 6,827 complaints filed in first half…
U.S. Airlines Commit to Providing Meals, Hotel Rooms for Extended Delays They Caused
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Major U.S. airlines told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) they will provide meals for customers delayed by three hours and hotel rooms for stranded passengers if prompted by issues under the airlines' control. American Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and others detailed...
Taiwan Forces Fire at Drones Flying Over Island Near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan's forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering...
