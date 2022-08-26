It is hard to overstate the irony of timing. Six months and a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine — on the same day that Ukraine announced the start of its long-forecast offensive to reclaim the southern district of Kherson from Russian occupation — the death was announced in Moscow of Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union and the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.The counterpoint with today and between Gorbachev and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, appears instructive, and it will be widely hailed as such. The liberator will be contrasted...

