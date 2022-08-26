Read full article on original website
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
SFGate
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fueling speculation Tuesday that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is underway. Russia said it inflicted heavy casualties in return.
SFGate
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
Ukraine makes push along entire front, Zelenskiy says, as Russia halts gas
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have attacked Russian positions along the entire front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while Russia halted gas supplies via a major pipeline to Germany citing the need for maintenance.
SFGate
Ukraine Steps Up Strikes in the South
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russian supply lines, degrade Russia’s combat capabilities and isolate Russian forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive. The military...
SFGate
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the the International Atomic Energy...
Ukraine war – live: Kyiv ‘firing on entire Russian front’, as Kherson defence ‘broken’
Ukrainian troops have fired on Russian positions along the entire front, Volodymyr Zelensky said, as a presidential aide claimed Moscow’s defences in the Kherson region had fallen through hours after Kyiv launched its counter-offensive.“Active military engagement is now happening along the whole front line: in the south, in the Kharkiv region, in Donbas,” Mr Zelensky said last night, as he warned Russian troops to flee “if they want to survive”.Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Ukrainian forces had pushed the front line back in places but did not say where.Oleksiy Arestovych, a senior Ukrainian presidential adviser, said Russian defences...
SFGate
Japan PM apologizes for party's church links, will cut ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe's assassination last month. Widespread cozy ties between members of Kishida's governing Liberal Democratic Party, many of them belonging...
Poll finds 43% of Americans believe it's likely civil war will break out within the next 10 years
Around three-fifths of the 1,500 Americans polled also believe political violence and division will increase over the next few years.
SFGate
G20 environment ministers in Bali spur global climate action
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering Wednesday on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks to spur global climate action and other troubles that have worsened due to the war in Ukraine. Implementing each G-20...
Voices: Gorbachev deserves praise — but he may have also stored up trouble for Russia and Ukraine
It is hard to overstate the irony of timing. Six months and a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine — on the same day that Ukraine announced the start of its long-forecast offensive to reclaim the southern district of Kherson from Russian occupation — the death was announced in Moscow of Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union and the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party.The counterpoint with today and between Gorbachev and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, appears instructive, and it will be widely hailed as such. The liberator will be contrasted...
