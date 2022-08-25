Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
SC Aquarium bags a coffee partnership with Charleston roaster
One has the coffee. The other has the water — by the tankload. Locally based Charleston Coffee Roasters announced that it has created a new variety inspired by the S.C. Aquarium and its conservation efforts. The company said last week that its new Aquarium Blend is a mix of...
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC.
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of liquor at 101 River Landing Dr., Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 14, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020082.
The Post and Courier
SC has one of the world's best active shooter programs. Schools use it now more than ever.
It has been 95 days — mostly spanning a long summer break — since the last shooting at a South Carolina school. John B. Staley III, a Berkeley County detention officer, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Mevers School of Excellence in Goose Creek around midnight May 26.
The Post and Courier
Heavy rainfall closes roads, dumps water across Charleston region
Heavy rainfall blanketed the Charleston area Aug. 29, flooding dozens of roads and dumping as much as 4 inches of water in some parts of the region. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain had accumulated downtown by 4 p.m., Meteorologist Brian Adam said. In parts of North Charleston, the number was closer to 4 inches.
The Post and Courier
September events at Charleston County Parks
Sept. 1, 5 - 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
The Post and Courier
A historic Bess toasts 80, back home in Charleston
MOUNT PLEASANT — The McKenzie family birthday weekend was no ordinary affair. Yes, there were fine celebratory touches. At the Saturday night banquet, one of three events for the occasion at Hotel Indigo, dozens of well-heeled guests from near and far gathered around elegant tables rendered festive with green and blue linens, summer florals and floating candles.
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
The Post and Courier
3402 Farmers Market Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
The Post and Courier
Photos: Windjammer at Isle of Palms
Before Charleston's most notorious hurricane blew through and shredded the place to bits, The Windjammer on Isle of Palms was a one-story brick block sports bar that served up cold Budweisers and cheeseburgers to island locals. Now, the beachfront venue is celebrating its 50th anniversary. 1 of 21.
The Post and Courier
Conservation District endorses penny tax, seeks to protect farmlands
Members of the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District unanimously supported multiple aspects of continuing the penny tax this November. Most notably, the local preservation body stated how the county will benefit from 10 percent of one-cent tax dues targeting greenbelt initiatives. BSWCD Commissioner Barry Jurs was especially enthusiastic about...
The Post and Courier
Upcoming Events
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of September. A.A. Meetings. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support.
The Post and Courier
Blazing Star Cafe, serving handmade bagels, is now open in West Ashley
Charleston has long lacked quality, locally owned bagel shops. Holey City Bagels in May landed on the peninsula and another shop recently started serving west of the Ashley River. And Blazing Star Cafe is now open at 874 Orleans Road. The cafe is owned by Bettina Fisher, who called Blazing...
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
The Post and Courier
'Not Another Generation' event held in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN — The "Not Another Generation" event, held Aug. 27 in the Backyard Social Event Park behind Lutheran Trinity Church in Georgetown, featured bounce houses. games food and speakers for area youth, as well as displays from area agencies and churches. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top...
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown County passes new rules on animal restraint
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council approved new laws outlining how dogs are tethered and kenneled in the county during its Aug. 23 meeting. The new new laws regarding animal restraint are now in place in Georgetown County and will begin being actively enforced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the county.
The Post and Courier
Supporting the cause
Summerville Medical Center was well-represented at the Aug. 27 Race for The ARK hosted by The ARK of SC - Alzheimer's Family Support Services in Downtown Summerville. Contributing sponsors, including United Bank, Miler Properties, Guerin's Pharmacy and Lighthouse Senior Living Solutions, among others, helped make the day a success, according to The ARK of SC. The Summerville-based non-profit organization remains committed to providing hope and relief to local families coping with Alzheimer's and related dementia.
The Post and Courier
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
