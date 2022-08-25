Beautiful ranch home huge corner lot & great curb appeal! Hickory hardwood flooring throughout vaulted ceilings wood fireplace & beautiful accents enhance this open & airy floorplan! The kitchen lends to open shelving stainless steel appliances custom concrete countertops & an eat-in dining space. The owners' suite is gorgeous & has dual vanities garden tub & a wood plank ceiling. The secondary bedrooms are spacious & well-lit. Outback you'll find a generous fenced-in yard that is an oasis in itself with a deck & covered pergola for outdoor entertaining. A $1500.00 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO