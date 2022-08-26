ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Steve Johnson
5d ago

There shouldn't be a battle. Ryan should get the start. Nick and Sam should be where the battle is but Nich should have the edge with that ring. You also got to consider both backups have been playing backup defenses or players that won't make the cut. Sam did look good though.

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance

Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games

While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard Gets Huge Praise From NFL Agents

The Athletic came out with their annual NFL Agent Survey, and Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard received high praise from these agents. The agents surveyed represent hundreds of players across the NFL, from Super Bowl MVPs, to practice squad hopefuls. Through anonymity the agents were able to answer the questions bluntly and truthfully.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue

Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings as 2022 season gets ready to kick off

Fresh starts Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Is Every team equal until the season starts? Not exactly. There are favorites and long shots as the 2022 NFL season gets ready to kick off. Time to line up all the teams in their slots for our Power Rankings that will certainly be shuffled plenty of times over the 18 weeks of the regular season.32. New York Jets David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Let's be clear: Zach Wilson isn't Joe Namath. We don't know if he is Joe Flacco. The mirage built that the second-year quarterback has what it takes to turn the New York...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts 53-Man Roster Locks

WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin. CB: Stephon Gilmore, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers. That is 40 Indianapolis Colts roster locks for the 53-man roster, leaving thirteen spots open for debate. The key question for most position groups is: How many will be kept and who will they be? That is fairly obvious. The depth of the roster is so fluid because the coaching staff looks at versatility within their position group and the ability to perform on special teams. Keeping a seventh wide receiver could mean that a fringe defensive back misses the cut.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Cut Rookie On Sunday Afternoon

The final week of the preseason is almost a wrap. Meaning, the Saints and the rest of the NFL have the task of locking in their final 53-man rosters in the days to come. On Sunday, New Orleans began its final round of cuts by parting ways with rookie defensive tackle Josh Black.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

