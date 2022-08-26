Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Frost seeks ‘marriage of different things’ as he reconciles NU’s offensive identity with Whipple
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost sought answers. The Husker offense, which had started the first and third quarters on fire, collapsed late. NU's final six drives resulted in four punts and two turnovers. Something had definitely gone wrong. What...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker notes: Nebraska still hasn't decided on starting running back
LINCOLN — Four ‘OR’ designations among Nebraska rushers on the depth chart said it all: The Huskers are not yet convinced they have a lead running back. Anthony Grant took the lion’s share of carries in the opener — 19 of the 25 totes given to a running back — and turned it into 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. But coach Scott Frost said Tuesday other equally capable rushers have yet to receive their chances.
HuskerExtra.com
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
LINCOLN — Nebraska volleyball didn’t lose a set in its opening weekend, yet the Huskers dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the AVCA coaches poll Monday. Texas, the team that added two former NU players, jumped to No. 1 after two wins at No. 7 Ohio State.
HuskerExtra.com
Practice report: Scott Frost says creativity comment wasn't directed at Mark Whipple
LINCOLN — Scott Frost didn’t even realize he said it. That creativity comment? He didn’t mean to disparage offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. “Coach Whip’s really good,” Frost said, and he added that the Huskers ran plenty of creative plays during Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern.
HuskerExtra.com
Punts, passes and flags: Nebraska finds notable silver linings from loss
Stuck in the moments between a gut punch and a long overseas flight home Saturday, Nebraska players agreed they need to be better. But obscured in the outcome against Northwestern were a few notable areas in which the Huskers performed well in their season debut. Amid obvious struggles — missed...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Fan mailbag, are there six wins left on Nebraska’s schedule?
First downs, second guesses and an early mail bag (courtesy the good fans on Twitter):. “Do you think Scott Frost can grow into a great, winning coach?”. That’s what this season was going to tell us. And Frost has already stumbled out of the gate. I’ve known successful coaches...
HuskerExtra.com
Scott Frost says Travis Vokolek is 'day to day' after injuring ankle in Ireland
LINCOLN — Nebraska doesn’t project to be without anyone Saturday against North Dakota. If anything, the Huskers may have more personnel available. NU emerged from Ireland relatively healthy, Frost said, with no one lost to injury for an extended time. Perhaps the most on the bubble is No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who turned an ankle in the second half. Vokolek said after the game he felt good and Frost on Tuesday said the senior is “day to day.”
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball drops from No. 1 in rankings despite 3-0 start
The Nebraska volleyball team did not stay in the No. 1 spot in the AVCA rankings despite starting the season with three sweeps. When the AVCA poll was released Monday, Texas was No. 1, followed by Nebraska at No. 2. Nebraska was No. 1 in the preseason poll. The voting...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska drops to No. 2 in latest volleyball poll
With the first week of the volleyball season down, both Nebraska and Creighton have moved from their preseason rankings in the latest AVCA volleyball poll released on Monday. The preseason No. 1 Huskers dropped to No. 2 with 23 first-place votes. Texas moved up to the top spot with 41 first-place votes. Other Big Ten teams making the list include: No. 4 Minnesota, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 11 Purdue, No. 19 Illinois, No. 21 Penn State. Michigan also received votes.
HuskerExtra.com
NU’s team leaders looking to pick up the pieces, move forward from season-opening loss
A sullen Garrett Nelson didn’t have much to say. The team captain had been his usual fiery self just hours earlier, eager to get a new season underway as a leader of the Husker defense. But, after NU allowed over 500 yards of offense in a 31-28 loss to...
HuskerExtra.com
Mount Husker: Nebraska's top four season openers (and one honorable mention) of recent memory
The 2022 Huskers had an all-time season-opening experience, taking their kickoff against Northwestern to Ireland (the game not so much, but the trip was cool). It gave HuskerExtra a good opportunity to highlight some of the most enjoyable Nebraska season openers over the years. Welcome to Mount Husker, a series...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska down in new volleyball poll
While Nebraska dropped out of the top spot in the latest AVCA poll, Creighton rose one spot. Check out the rankings here.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Casey Thompson ready to shoulder blame, make improvements
LINCOLN — Casey Thompson spotted too many blemishes in his reflection. The Texas transfer said he was confident reading coverages, fronts and his progressions during Nebraska’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. He threw for 355 yards, most by a Husker in his first start since 2015. “But...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker soccer dominates Weber State, building for upcoming stretch
Nebraska soccer put together its best performance of the season on Sunday. The Huskers dominated from the opening minute, as they defeated Weber State 3-1 at Hibner Stadium. “I think going off the game last Sunday when we beat Oklahoma, that gave us a lot of momentum,” Eleanor Dale said. “We didn’t have our best game on Thursday, so we wanted to bounce back and just prove we are a really good team, and we can compete for the title.
HuskerExtra.com
Fans Dublin down as they look toward first Husker Saturday in Lincoln
Maybe the mood in the Historic Haymarket on a breezy Sunday morning was a sign that disappointment is the new norm when it comes to the Huskers. A young man walking on Eighth Street didn't stop to ponder Saturday's downer in Dublin, but instead turned his head slightly and spoke the words many fans might have been feeling.
HuskerExtra.com
Casey Thompson done with Texas talk, wants focus on Nebraska
LINCOLN — No more questions, please. At least not about Texas. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thomson found himself caught between two passionate fan bases last week when he compared his current skill players at Nebraska to his former skill players at Texas. Thompson called Trey Palmer the fastest receiver he’d...
HuskerExtra.com
Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win
LINCOLN - Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium. Weber put the Huskers (2-1-1) in front in the 18th minute when she headed home a corner kick from Lauryn Anglim. Haley Peterson added a goal in the 34th minute as Nebraska took a 2-0 lead to halftime.
HuskerExtra.com
Video: Watch John Cook's full press conference, Aug. 30
Check out coach John Cook's full press conference on Tuesday. Then scroll down for more Nebraska volleyball news.
HuskerExtra.com
'Newcomer' Kaitlyn Hord is finding her groove just fine for Nebraska
LINCOLN — She's a new name on Nebraska's roster, but it's not like Kaitlyn Hord is an unknown. And after the first weekend of matches for the top-ranked Huskers, she seems to fitting in with her new team just fine. Hord was named Ameritas Players Challenge MVP after the...
