A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
A reported new Walmart policy has angered some of the store's most loyal shoppers but do they really have a right to be upset? The new policy reportedly implemented by the huge retailer is being touted as a part of the store's plan to mitigate theft. Many Walmart shoppers feel such a policy is branding them as dishonest before they've even set foot in the store.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle After the Vehicle Became Disabled. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Truck Stop in Roanoke, Louisiana, in reference to a stolen vehicle. Deputies also responded to...
BROOKELAND, Texas – Boater Tater Reynolds of Florien, Louisiana, caught 10 bass weighing 48 pounds, 14 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Sam Rayburn Reservoir . The tournament, hosted by Jasper County Development District, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Cowboy Division. Reynolds earned $8,467 for his victory.
As we look forward to the fall season in Louisiana, one Facebook user is going viral for her brutally honest advice. Tilly Landry says she was combing through the Louisiana Gardening Facebook Page in hopes of figuring out how to tame her "corn stalk-sized coleus from all the "biblical proportions of rain" that we've been experiencing lately when she noticed someone asking "a touristy question" about where they could see fall foliage in Louisiana.
LAPLACE, La. — One year later, Hurricane Ida's destruction can still be seen across Southeast Louisiana. Many homeowners are still struggling to get their homes repaired after several insurance companies in the state went belly up. Rosalind Davis walked WDSU through the damage in her house in LaPlace. She...
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in a missing person case from 1989. Robert Fulton Browning is described as a White male, who was 53 years old at the time of his disappearance. According to deputies, Browning was last reported walking away from his home on […]
PONCHATOULA, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that changes are coming to the LA 22, LA 445 interchange in Ponchatoula. On September 12, 2022, stop signs, stop ahead signs and striping will be installed. After the completion of a recent study, DOTD is making this change to improve the safety and overall function of the intersection.
Louisiana Man Cited for Commercial Fishing Violations After Allegedly Selling Over 50, 000 Pounds of Shrimp and Over 6,000 Pounds of Sheepshead Without the Proper Licenses. Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited a Boothville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 23.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 3, and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
Our media partner at KATC-TV 3, Rob Perillo, recently posted a graphic that shows a possible cool front heading down south. The projected cool front would make its way to Louisiana by mid-September, if it does happen, according to the GFS & Euro models. Being that this possibility is weeks...
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, the WWNO/WRKF Coastal Desk reports on this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season, and commemorates Hurricane Ida’s landfall one year ago. This episode originally aired on Monday, August 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above. Despite...
According to authorities, the first caller advised troopers that the vehicle drove in front of their vehicle and brake checked them multiple times, forcing them off the roadway.
Hurricane Ida slammed into the Louisiana area that spans both banks of the Mississippi River known as River Parishes a year ago. Despite sustaining massive damage, most major tourist attractions, restaurants, and shops are reopen. Louisiana's River Parishes Tourist Commission Executive Director Jay Robicheaux has more.
Louisiana Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian on LA 182. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 26, 2022, that on August 25, 2022, just before 9:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was alerted of a severe injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182, just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The pedestrian, whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin, was killed in the crash.
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
Baton Rouge native Leea Russell was surprised to be contacted about the question she asked Curious Louisiana to answer: "Why do some people put tomatoes in their gumbo?" That's because Russell didn't actually submit it. She did ask the question — but only to her colleague at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Erin Douget, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge, thought Russell's question was worth investigating but wanted to give credit where it was due.
