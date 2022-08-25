ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition's $300 price tag is tied up in an electromagnetic floating wand

By Ted Litchfield
 5 days ago
As reported by our friends at GamesRadar , On August 24, Avalanche Software revealed the very pricey $300 collector's edition version of Hogwarts Legacy.

Videogame limited editions can be hit or miss. After all, what if you just committed to a triple digit price tag "le epic nerd" swag box for a real 5/10 experience (or 50%, going by the best videogame review system on the planet?)

What if, bear with me, you get the limited edition of Dragon Age Inquisition on pre order as a birthday present in 2014 and it winds up being a fairly satisfying 7/10 ( 87% ), but comes with a couple plastic pieces of crap and a "cloth map" that's just the same dot jpg of Thedas that's been up on the Dragon Age wiki since 2009, printed on the cheapest polyester imaginable?

Hypotheticals aside, the quality of the goods themselves doesn't seem to be at issue with the Boy Who Lived Supderdeluxe Edition of Legacy, at least. Its centerpiece is a giant cast of a wizardly tome with a map of Hogwarts printed on its open pages. It can be plugged in and powered on, activating the electromagnets under its pages and allowing the included magic wand collectible to float above—pretty neat!

That's kind of it though. The Every Flavored Bean Edition also boasts an exclusive outfit and all the digital goods of the lower-tier Deluxe edition. Players also receive a steelbook case which, for those of us on PC, will only hold a download code⁠—another symptom of our cursed modernity. Collector's edition owners will also be able to access Hogwarts Legacy three days earlier than other players.

I can't help but compare this to the offerings of Limited Run Games and iam8bit, purveyors of fine collector's editions of indie and classic games. I recently snagged the Limited Run release of KOTOR 2 , an old favorite, for around $200 after tax and shipping. It's an old game and none of its included bits and boobahs have the wow factor of Legacy's levitation rig, but its wider spread of collectibles and included art book speak to me more than Legacy's single showstopper.

I'd be remiss if I didn't also mention Harry Potter creator JK Rowling's extensive anti-trans rhetoric and political activity. Avalanche and Warner Bros have tried to distance themselves from Rowling's politics, asserting that she had no creative input on the game and including a "trans-inclusive" character creation system . Let they who have never once purchased a spicy chicken biscuit from Chick-fil-A cast the first stone when it comes to "ethical consumption,"⁠ but Warner Bros declined to comment to Kotaku on whether or not Rowling would receive royalties on the game. Given her creation and ownership of the setting, her social and financial gain seems secure.

PC Gamer

Hogwarts Legacy has a PlayStation-exclusive quest as if it were still 2010

How will we live without an exclusive quest and a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe?. ⁠In an August 26 Twitter thread (opens in new tab) clarifying the different versions of Hogwarts Legacy (opens in new tab) and what comes with them, the game's official account revealed that PlayStation editions of the game "come with an exclusive quest," while pre-orders of PlayStation editions also get the vaunted "Felix Felicis Potion Recipe" of Harry Potter lore.
PC Gamer

Paradox is looking for testers for a new game but it won't say what the new game is

First you sign up to get in, then you sign the NDA, and THEN you find out what you've signed up for. Paradox Interactive launched a new publishing label called Paradox Arc (opens in new tab) earlier this month, and now it's asking for people to sign up for its first beta testing, which is "in the very near future." There's just one catch: You don't get to know what the game is.
PC Gamer

Our highest-reviewed game of 2022 so far is immediately on Game Pass

Half Mermaid, the three-person studio led by FMV maestro Sam Barlow, released its latest game today. It's called Immortality, and like Barlow's past games, it's a live action video adventure in which players steer the storytelling by watching mysterious scenes out of order. We gave it a glowing 95% (opens in new tab) in our review, calling it Barlow's "best, most thought-provoking game yet." That's literally all I want to know about a story-heavy game before giving it a shot myself.
PC Gamer

This is the biggest working keyboard ever built

Youtube channel RKade (opens in new tab) is all about "gaming like you've never seen it" and I have to admit that I have never before seen two people build a 16-foot long keyboard from scratch. The build seems to be taking a tilt at the (currently vacant) Guinness World Records spot for 'biggest keyboard' though, as the RKade pair would find out, Guinness World Records are a load of rubbish.
Dwarf Fortress' Steam release is coming 'sooner than you might think'

It's been a long wait for Dwarf Fortress (opens in new tab)' hotly anticipated Steam release, which was originally announced (opens in new tab) back in March 2019. But avid fans of large fortifications and small bearded dudes may not have to wait much longer. Replying to a tweet asking when Dwarf Fortress will launch on Steam, publisher Kitfox Games stated that it'll be coming "Sooner than you might think."
Ex-Payday dev's studio is making a new co-op heist FPS

Ulf Andersson was a designer on both Payday games before becoming CEO and creative director of 10 Chambers, so he knows a few things about co-operative heists. Though 10 Chambers continued the co-op theme with hardcore horror shooter GTFO, which hit version 1.0 in December, GTFO didn't have the same "Robert De Niro tries to orchestrate the perfect crime and it all goes wrong" vibe as the Payday games. 10 Chambers' next release sounds like it will.
Explore square planets in this space survival sim that’s like an automated Minecraft

Is it time to start calling blocky games Minecraft-likes? I can't say I've seen too many in the past that have successfully channelled Mojang's charming survival adventure, but Outerverse is a pretty impressive take built on Minecraft's blocky shoulders. As well as that, it draws some inspiration from boss elements of Valheim, as well as the world automation of Factorio and Satisfactory.
Rumbleverse is the fresh take on battle royale I needed

Every time I load into a battle royale (opens in new tab) I feel a little bit anxious. There's the uncertainty of the early game, and then later the feeling of being surrounded as the walls close in—I always end up just a little stressed out. Not so with Rumbleverse (opens in new tab), the new battle royale brawler on the Epic Games Store. I launch into every match eager to duke it out with a bunch of wildly dressed knuckleheads. When a match starts well I land on top of a skyscraper, immediately break open a crate to grab a special move, and chokeslam KO someone from 100 stories up.
CSGO Kart is CSGO with go-karts

If you come up with a pun name that's good enough, you have to follow through and make it real. I can only assume this is how CSGO Kart (opens in new tab) came to be. It's a mod for Counter-Strike Global Offensive that lets you play capture the flag as go-karts. The work of Luke Millanta and Dieter Stassen, aka Two Random Dudes, Luke is at pains to point out the karts aren't unarmed. "Think Rocket League but in CSGO... and with actual Rockets", he says.
Free keys here for the first dynamic, open-world player-created MMO

Fractured Online is a dynamic and open-world sandbox MMO, where players choose where they want to go among three different but interconnected worlds. It skips the long grind in favour of a unique knowledge and talent system, which allows players to discover and learn new skills, master them quickly, and get into the action. You don't beat the bosses in this because you're high-level with sick equipment (though that helps). You can do it through pure skill.
Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

