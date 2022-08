RAPID CITY—It’s not certain whether the strains of ‘Hound Dog’ or ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ will play overhead, but it’s a ‘double dog dare’ sure bet there will be some ‘hot doggin’ and ‘running with the dogs’ this Sunday when the City’s Jimmy Hilton Pool is turned over to man’s – and woman’s – best friend…literally!

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO