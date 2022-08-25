Read full article on original website
y00ts NFT Announces Official Mint Date, Scholarship Updates
Y00ts is one of the most anticipated new NFT drops. Coming from the creators of Solana NFT ‘DeGods’, this exciting new brand aims to be a revolutionary PFP collection. There are so many of us eager to join ‘y00topia’ and take our place in this project, and now we have the news we have been waiting for. On August 26th, the y00ts NFT Twitter account released that the official mint date is September 2nd, 2022.
Upcoming NFT Mints: 29th Aug – 4th Sept: Pop Cult & More!
It’s the final week of August, and we have selected some of the best upcoming NFT mints this week to take us into the new month. We have collected information on all of the most exciting projects that are minting right now in the next seven days, along with whitelists you can now apply for.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Announces New Virgil Abloh Award In Conjunction With LVMH
The 15th annual Fashion Show & Style Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 6, at a private location.
Dour Darcels Announces 10K Fashion Focused NFTs
Dour Darcels, the hugely successful NFT community first project, is launching a collection of 10,000 fashion-focused NFTs. Officially, ‘Dour Fits’, the new collection, will feature the famous cyclopean avatar, with a wide range of diverse and fashionable clothing. The Dour Darcels NFT ecosystem is growing rapidly. Created by...
VeVe Announces “Silent Auction” of 1:1 Marvel Art NFTs
Yesterday, digital collectibles marketplace, VeVe announced the launch of Marvel art NFTs. Essentially, the platform has released digital NFT covers featuring artworks from three Marvel comic book artists. The limited-edition, 1-of-1 covers feature Spider-Man and the Black Panther. Notably, the NFTs are available in a “silent auction”, ending at 2:00 pm on September 2. Here’s all you need to know about the Marvel art NFTs from VeVe:
Funko’s latest DC Digital Pop!™ NFTs With Batman & Superman
The latest Funko NFT DC collection is here, and it features iconic characters such as Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, and more! The DC Digital Pop!™ series consists of NFTs that reflect the iconic Funko style. The NFTs come in packs starting at $9.99 and are available on Tuesday, 6th September, via the Droppp.io platform with a Droppp account and credit card.
Meet The R3al Metaverse: The First Parody Tv Show Using NFT IP
If you’re into reality TV shows and NFTs, The R3al Metaverse is a must-see on your list. This animated parody stars five characters inspired by top blue-chip collectibles including a Bored Ape, World of Women, Cool Cat, Doodle, and Roboto. Throughout the 34-episode series, they will become friends (or foes!), joke around, and even fall in love in a Los Angeles setting.
Meta’s NFT Integration Goes Live On Instagram and Facebook
Earlier this year, Meta unveiled plans to introduce NFTs to its platforms, using the Polygon blockchain to extend its reach into the Web3 space. Now, you can use any wallet which supports ERC721 tokens to display and interact with NFTs across Facebook and Instagram. Meta Newest Update Introduces NFTs. Wondering...
