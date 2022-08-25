Read full article on original website
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha
Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Gets Hit in the Head and Embarrasses Pitcher on Next Pitch
Everybody knows about the infamous Trea Turner slide. The dude even has a whole GIF about it:. But during Sunday afternoon’s game, Turner’s slide had a lot more context and emotion behind it than the usual smooth and casual glide. After the Dodgers lost 2-1 in a tough...
Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans
When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Ray Knight at Old-Timers' Day: 'I love the New York Mets. I don't like the Wilpons'
Mets 1986 World Series hero Ray Knight had some harsh words for the team’s former owners at Old-Timers’ Day on Saturday, one of the rare times he’s been invited back to Queens.
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Aaron Boone needs to know Andrew Benintendi isn’t Yankees’ leadoff hitter
If the New York Yankees are looking at meaningless split statistics, they need to stop. Andrew Benintendi, since being acquired at the trade deadline, has seen his average dip 18 points and his OPS drop 20 points. Ironically, the nine games he’s seen in the leadoff spot in the Yankees’...
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
Yankees could fire Aaron Boone despite dominant 2022 season, per MLB Insider
The New York Yankees haven’t made it to a World Series in over a decade, a problematic result that hasn’t yet sparked wholesale changes in the front office. General manager Brian Cashman remains at his post and is expected to be retained after his contract expires this year.
Justin Verlander injury: Astros Cy Young candidate exits with leg injury
The Astros are holding their breath after star pitcher Justin Verlander had to exit Sunday’s game against the Orioles with an injury. Having lost Justin Verlander to injury for the last two seasons, it’s easy to see why Astros fans would like to drape him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy for the postseason.
Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on a project with former Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski.
Yankees’ first-rounder Spencer Jones is mashing baseballs to start career
It was easy to see the bodily similarities between Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and their 2022 first-round draft pick Spencer Jones. Both stand 6-7. Both menace the pitcher. Both were coming off somewhat-inconsistent college careers, with impressive hard-hit profiles mixed with plenty of swing-and-miss thanks to their unique frames. Now...
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is because of the lack of championships he won with them. Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets...
