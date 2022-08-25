ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha

Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
