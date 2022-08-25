ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aasen's 2 Goals Power Bobcats Past UVM

BURLINGTON, VT – Brage Aasen netted both of Quinnipiac's goals on Tuesday evening, leading the Bobcats past Vermont, 2-0, at Virtue Field in non-league play. The Bobcats move to 1-1 so far on the young season. Aasen's goals came in the 33rd minute and 36th minute of action. Alex...
QU Returns to Action Tuesday Night at UVM

BURLINGTON, VT – Quinnipiac men's soccer readies for its second game of the new season on Tuesday night, traveling north to square off with Vermont in non-league action. UVM won its opener at Merrimack on Thursday, Aug. 25. Ryan Combe registered the first goal of the season for the...
