Green Chimneys in Brewster celebrates 75th year

A unique Putnam County school is celebrating its 75th year.



Green Chimneys in Brewster is a school that's also a farm.



It serves about 250 K-12 students across two campuses.



It pairs a therapeutic education with farm and wildlife programs to serve some of the most vulnerable kids who haven't been successful in traditional schools.

The students face a variety of challenges, including autism and anxiety,

The goal is to get students back to their district, but some stay even beyond high school. Some leave job ready and others are college bound.