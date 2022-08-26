ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona

Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
ARIZONA STATE
wonderwall.com

Maren Morris, Lara Trump, Brandi Carlile and more stars and spouses takes sides after Jason Aldean's wife Brittany makes transphobic comments

Nashville nastiness! A full-fledged feud has taken over the country music world sparked by an Instagram post from singer Jason Aldean's wife that some felt was transphobic and others felt was on-point. On Aug. 23, 2022, Brittany Aldean shared an Instagram video that showed her getting glammed up. She captioned it, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." The post was highly controversial, as her detractors felt her message was transphobic –then weighed in publicly, as did her supporters.
CELEBRITIES
