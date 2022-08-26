Read full article on original website
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Marshall Fire action plan to be released Aug. 17Margaret JacksonLouisville, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Exotic pets available for adoption in Denver
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Denver, Colorado on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Denver, according to Tripadvisor.
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Colorado
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
sentinelcolorado.com
At this Colorado furniture boutique, shoppers receive bargains while workers get a second chance
DENVER | After years of experiencing substance abuse, homelessness and jail, Wiley Goodman was asked to interview with yet another program that said it could help him. But this program felt different. Lola Strong, the managing director of The Other Side Academy, told Goodman things about himself that were difficult...
Community works to stop construction harming prairie dogs outside of Parker Walgreens
Community members and city officials are taking action to stop construction work at a Walgreens in Parker after contractors graded over prairie dog burrows.
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
14 local theaters taking part in $3 National Cinema Day
This coming Saturday, Sept. 3, is "National Cinema Day," and in an effort to return movie watchers to theaters, participating businesses are offering $3 tickets for any of their movie showings for the entire day.
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
Slain Greeley woman remembered as loving daughter, hard worker
Relatives and community members planned to honor the life of a woman police say was kidnapped and killed. At NOCO Nutrition in Greeley, the doors remained closed and flowers piled up outside Monday ahead of a planned vigil. Each tribute was for Angelica Vega, known as "Angie" by her friends and family, a 22-year-old who customers could always count on. "She loved her job," said Virginia Barragan, Vega's mother. "She loved greeting people and seeing how they would come in and wishing people to have a good day."On Friday, Vega was set to close the family business when Greeley Police officers...
Be The Match: Westminster man finally meets life-saving donor
A program that pairs patients in need of life-saving transplants with anonymous donors led to one local man's recovery from leukemia and now, at long last, they've met in person.
Gigantic Snapping Turtle Rescued From Under a Car in Fort Collins
There are turtles in Colorado. Then there are gigantic turtles in Colorado. However, the latter of the two is not all that common to see on a regular basis. When we came across a video of a snapping turtle being rescued on Facebook, I actually said aloud "that is one big turtle".
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Colorado
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
See One of the Oldest Giraffes in the Country at a Colorado Zoo
The Denver Zoo is home to animals from all over the world — including one of the nation's oldest giraffes. According to a Facebook post, the Zoo's matriarchal giraffe, Kipele, is now the fourth oldest giraffe in the country's AZA-accredited zoos, having just had her 29th birthday. Kipele...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 60-date US tour
DENVER — Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back. Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) announced Monday a 60-city holiday-season tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More.”. Two sets of TSO bands will visit arenas across the United States beginning Nov. 16 in Wisconsin and Iowa....
moderncampground.com
KOA Campground Buyer’s Workshop to be Held in Colorado in October
Interested in buying a campground? Kampgrounds of America (KOA) is hosting a buyer’s workshop in Fort Collins, Colorado this October where industry experts will share knowledge about purchasing and operating a campground. The workshop is scheduled from October 8-9 at the Fort Collins/Lakeside KOA Holiday. Attendees will learn critical...
castlepinesconnection.com
One Trip into the Pines Brought Peace
Growing up, I was not that kid who pretended to be a reporter or was glued to the news. I was more of a kid who climbed trees, had skinned knees and never wanted to come inside until the sun set. My father said I could wear anyone down with my questions.
Want to see 'elk rut' in Colorado this year? Here's your best chance
In a couple weeks, high-pitched screeching accompanied by trailing grunts will dominate the sounds of the Colorado landscape. While these strange noises can be a bit startling to the unexpecting passerby, they're totally normal and a natural part of a Colorado fall. The screams come from Colorado's elk population as...
Does This Local Colorado Burger Bar Have The Juiciest Burgers?
If you love hot and juicy burgers, this locally owned and operated Colorado Burger Bar is sure to be a new favorite on your list. Or is it already?. Colorado has always had some amazing options for burgers. Whether it was at the big chain burger joints or local burger spots, there's always been plenty of places to choose from to get your burger fix. Two years ago, Colorado was finally given its very first In-N-Out Burger and burger fanatics wondered how it could get any better. Then about a year ago, we got our first Whataburger in Colorado Springs. What if I told you though that there's a local burger restaurant that might put those two to shame?
secretdenver.com
After 4 Decades, This Old Western Style Drive-Inn In The Desert Has Reopened
You can watch silent era films to modern day hits. 3 hours outside of Denver and 15 miles north of Del Norte, Mark Falcone, an art collector and former chair of the Board of Directors at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, has taken on an experimental project hoping to bring more of that hipster revival to the San Luis Valley that’s already gotten its start in the past couple of years. The project: Take an old drive-in movie theater surrounded by the Great Dunes National Park that’s been out of operation for the past four decades and turn it into an arts and culture space called Frontier Drive-Inn. Movie screenings, performances, and collective gatherings will abound at Frontier, and what’s better, it will also operate as an inn, given there are lush yurts and hotel rooms on the premises.
