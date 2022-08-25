Read full article on original website
City & State Names Three NYC Health + Hospitals Executives to its Manhattan “Power 100” List
Cristina Contreras, William Hicks, and Sanjiv Shah, MD, are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that three executives from the health care system have been named to City & State’s 2022 Manhattan ‘Power 100’ list. NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan CEO Cristina Contreras, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue CEO William Hicks, and MetroPlusHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjiv Shah, and are recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers. City & State is a media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy.
