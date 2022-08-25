Cristina Contreras, William Hicks, and Sanjiv Shah, MD, are among the influential people recognized for their leadership and service to New Yorkers. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that three executives from the health care system have been named to City & State’s 2022 Manhattan ‘Power 100’ list. NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan CEO Cristina Contreras, NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue CEO William Hicks, and MetroPlusHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sanjiv Shah, and are recognized for their outstanding leadership, career accomplishments, and steadfast commitment to serving New Yorkers. City & State is a media organization dedicated to covering New York’s local and state politics and policy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO