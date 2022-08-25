ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

central n lake
5d ago

everything's living on this earth has a purpose,its not a pets in my life nor a problem to me, so it lives if I had a choice.live and let live.

CBS Sacramento

Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say

State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Distractify

Spotted Lanternflies Are Appearing on the U.S. East Coast — Should You Kill Them?

Fear of insects is not uncommon. Many can relate to the idea of vacating a room if you see a spider or jumping out of our skin if a house centipede scurries across the floor. Even so, people are also guilty of not wanting to outright kill them. If one is brave enough to even approach an insect or other creepy crawler, they usually just try to put it on some paper to let it out or leave a window ajar in the hopes that it'll leave on its own. But is one species worth killing on sight?
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pennsylvania have declined in abundance

Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced decreases in abundance, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it

The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
ENVIRONMENT
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
MANHEIM, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists

man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.

