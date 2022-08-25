Read full article on original website
central n lake
5d ago
everything's living on this earth has a purpose,its not a pets in my life nor a problem to me, so it lives if I had a choice.live and let live.
Reply
5
Related
Squish, squash, stomp: It's OK to kill this beautiful but invasive insect, experts say
State agricultural departments across the United States are asking you to commit murder -- bug murder, that is.Your victim: the spotted lanternfly, or Lycorma delicatula, a beautiful creature with large brownish gray wings with black spots that open to reveal striking red underwings.Your mission, should you choose to accept it: "Kill it! Squash it, smash it ... just get rid of it," pleads the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on a website alert.Native to China, the invasive bug was first detected stateside in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in 2014. With no natural predators in the US, lanternflies have since spread to numerous counties and adjacent states, including...
Spotted Lanternflies Are Appearing on the U.S. East Coast — Should You Kill Them?
Fear of insects is not uncommon. Many can relate to the idea of vacating a room if you see a spider or jumping out of our skin if a house centipede scurries across the floor. Even so, people are also guilty of not wanting to outright kill them. If one is brave enough to even approach an insect or other creepy crawler, they usually just try to put it on some paper to let it out or leave a window ajar in the hopes that it'll leave on its own. But is one species worth killing on sight?
AOL Corp
Birds dying in glue traps meant to kill invasive spotted lanternflies in NJ, group says
Spotted lanternflies are invasive, hungry bugs that officials have called on the public to destroy because they can damage dozens of important plant species. However, one method to catch and kill them, glue tape traps, has proved deadly for one of the pest’s potential predators: birds, according to a wild bird rehabilitation center in New Jersey.
Phys.org
Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pennsylvania have declined in abundance
Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced decreases in abundance, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
Farmers’ Almanac predicts a cold winter — but science says don’t count on it
The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted a cold winter for much of the United States, telling people to get ready to “shake, shiver, and shovel”.The almanac, an annual magazine with weather predictions and lifestyle articles that’s been published since 1818, predicts snow in much of the northern half of the US this winter, with “significant shivers” in the northeast and a “hibernation zone” in the northern prairies.Even Texas, which has experienced a series of intense and prolonged heatwaves this summer, is expected to get “chilly”.On the west coast, it will be mild and dry in the south and “brisk” up north,...
Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees
Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farmers’ Almanac Releases 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
UNDATED -- Enjoy the summer heat while it lasts because the Farmers' Almanac is out with its 2022-2023 Winter Outlook and it's predicting a cold winter. Managing Editor Sandi Duncan says not only will there be frigid temperatures, but we should expect a lot of snow here in the upper midwest...
The Man Who Wants To Release Thousands of Wooly Mammoths Into the Arctic
George Church is a co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, which is attempting to develop an animal that closely resembles the giant creature.
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
The Deer With Fangs That Bites and Barks Like a Wolf
Our world inhabits some very interesting animals, one of which is the Hydropotes Inermis or more commonly known as the Chinese Water deer. Deers have been known to be the perfect prey for most predatory animals around the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Hundreds may have contracted polio after the virus was detected in wastewater, New York Health Department warns
"What we do know is clear: the danger of polio is present in New York today," New York health officials said after detecting the virus in wastewater.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
The Human-Sized Bat Still Amazes Scientists
man standing next to giant golden crowned flying fox in the PhilippinesSakundes/Reddit. Bats have always been quite controversial in the media, especially in the last two years, but the golden flying fox species of bats hold a very special place on the internet. Many years ago when this species of bats started to become more mainstream on the media, it was thought to be fake or photoshopped, but this specific species can grow over 7 feet in height.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land
According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Comments / 4