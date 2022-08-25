NORMAL (25 News Now) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO