Bloomington-Normal YMCA, Easter Seals holds ribbon ‘tying’ to commemorate new facility
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal YMCA and Easter Seals of Central Illinois want one message to go out to the community: all are welcome. Their new joint facility opened to the public a couple weeks ago. Tuesday they commemorated the partnership and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon “tying” ceremony, to emphasize the two groups coming together for the new project.
Sterling Middle School student receives small cut to forehead during fight Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools says a knife was not involved in a fight at Sterling Middle School Monday. A statement from district spokesperson Haleemah Na’Allah says the fight broke out between a couple of students - but was quickly broken up - during the evacuation of the school because of a fire alarm.
Tight security measures to continue at PPS athletic games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Students who want to attend Peoria Public Schools athletic games will now have to “earn” the privilege. PPS says in a statement that eligibility will incorporate behavior, attendance, and academics/grades. To maximize resources, the September 23 game between Peoria and Manual is rescheduled...
PCs for People gives 150 computers to Bloomington families
BLOOMINGTON (25NEWSNOW) - The Grossinger Motor Arena was filled with people gearing up for a new source of connection. PCs for People is a nonprofit that aims to help low-income people get access to computers. They teamed up with the Regional Office of Education #17 to give out desktop computers and Chromebooks.
Strike vote is ‘last resort’ amid PPS contract negotiations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria Federation of Teachers will hold a vote to authorize a strike, but they’re doing everything they can to avoid one. Peoria Public Schools teachers are without a contract still, weeks into the school year. The biggest point of contention is salaries. A...
University of Illinois strongly recommending face covering use due to increased COVID spread
URBANA (25 News Now) - Out of concern, officials at the University of Illinois are strongly recommending everyone wears a high-quality face covering in classroom during in-person class time. That begins on Monday, August 29th, and lasts for the next several weeks. In a statement sent to the University, Chancellor...
Donors come through to perhaps save lives in WEEK-Red Cross blood drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The American Red Cross of Central Illinois reached its goal from a blood drive Tuesday in East Peoria and Bloomington hosted by WEEK. The Red Cross said donors gave 36 pints of blood at the Stoney Creek Hotel in East Peoria and 24 pints at Bloomington’s Eastland Mall. The organization said it achieved the goal of collecting 60 pints in all on Tuesday.
Electoral board hears arguments on district petitions in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Town of Normal’s electoral board heard arguments Monday whether or not a referendum proposing council districts should be placed on the November ballot. While separating the town into six districts is at the core of the issue, what’s being debated at City Hall...
Bloomington man uses property for homeless encampment, neighbors express concern
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is working to help an encampment of homeless people as they have been pushed out of the place they were staying for almost a year. That man is using his land to offer them a safe space, but neighbors are extremely concerned.
Rock Climbing could be fun alternative for kids this Fall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you are looking for a fun Fall activity for your children rock climbing might be the answer. After making it’s official debut in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, the sport has grown significantly in popularity. First Ascent Climbing and Fitness is now enrolling...
Video surfaces of brawl at East Peoria high school football game
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another video getting passed around online is scaring parents, showing local high school students in a violent fight. It’s the second recorded incident from Friday night, putting more young people in handcuffs. The fight happened outside East Peoria high school’s home opener. The two suspects are East Peoria residents, both EPHS students, and both juveniles. East Peoria Police say no injuries were reported, and the students are receiving appropriate disciplinary action.
Itoo Society honors man who inspired the group to form
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Members of the Itoo Society gathered Sunday to honor the man they say inspired the group to form more than a century ago. Ramia Sarkis was a 25-year-old Lebanese man who immigrated to the Peoria area in 1912. Not long after getting a job on...
Family of Jelani Day launches foundation to help those with missing children
NORMAL (25 News Now) - One year after Jelani Day first went missing, his family is launching a foundation to honor his memory. Friends and family of the graduate student, who was found dead last year after an extensive search, dressed in all-white for Saturday night’s launch at Illinois State University for the event, titled ‘An All-White Affair.’ Members of his fraternity - Omega Psi Phi - and his dance team opened up the night with a performance in his honor. An ensemble also sang two of Day’s favorite gospel songs, along with his cousin performing an original rap written the same day Jelani went missing.
2022 Irish Fest wraps up in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A popular summer tradition returned to the Peoria Riverfront this weekend - highlighted by a sea of green. The Peoria Irish Fest wrapped up its final day along Water Street near the Gateway Building. There, visitors had access to a variety of tasty Irish foods, including corn beef hash.
Peoria County Jail Superintendent Ronda Guyton retires after 28 years
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ronda Guyton’s journey at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office started 28 years ago. “I was actually very nervous and then there was an incident that kind of scared me because it was something that I wasn’t used to,” said Ronda Guyton, Jail Superintendent at the Peoria County Jail.
Convicted cop killer with Central Illinois ties given 55 years in prison
ROCKFORD (25 News Now) - A federal judge on Monday sentenced a Central Illinois man to 55 years in prison for killing a deputy U.S. Marshal who was trying to arrest the fugitive on McLean County residential burglary charges in 2019. A jury in April found Floyd Brown, 43, of...
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
2 more teens arrested after stadium-clearing brawl
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) Tuesday....
No one hit after directed shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
South Pekin residents escape house fire Monday
SOUTH PEKIN (25 News Now) - The occupants of a home in the 200 block of Saint Marks Drive in South Pekin were able to escape a fire around 11 a.m. Monday. When South Pekin firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a window on the back side of the home, according to a release.
