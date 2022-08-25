Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said.
KITV.com
Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
KITV.com
‘Revived-Outdoors’ Changing The Way People Experience Travel To Hawaii & Beyond
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Tristan Hamm, founder of the adventure experiences company ‘Revived-Outdoors’ is on a mission to change the way people experience travels to Hawaii and beyond!. Hamm is using what he learned while living in Hawaii, to impact millions of people online and across the world with his...
KITV.com
Hawaii resident hits $153,000 progressive jackpot at Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to win big on the “9th Island.” The latest jackpot winner took home $153,000 playing the slots at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Aug. 25. The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing a $5 IGT Double Diamond slot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Coping with Stress and Depression with Coach and Author Karen Gibson
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Author and Parent Coach, Karen Gibson was on Good Morning Hawaii and advises, that once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress. When parents practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love...
KITV.com
Kona man facing multiple charges after allegedly trapping girl inside school bathroom
KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kailua-Kona man has been charged with kidnapping of minor and several other charges following an incident at Honaunau Elementary School on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Investigators say 29-year-old Christopher Estoy walked onto campus at the school and followed a student into the restroom. Estoy, who police...
Comments / 0