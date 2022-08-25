ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KITV.com

Mental healthcare workers for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaii to go on strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of mental healthcare workers are back on strike indefinitely until Kaiser Permanente reaches an agreement with their workers on a set contract and new protocols to attract more mental health professionals. "Kaiser is woefully and egregiously understaffed. It’s to an extent if you want to...
KITV.com

Hawaii resident hits $153,000 progressive jackpot at Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents continue to win big on the “9th Island.” The latest jackpot winner took home $153,000 playing the slots at the Fremont Hotel and Casino on Aug. 25. The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing a $5 IGT Double Diamond slot...
KITV.com

Coping with Stress and Depression with Coach and Author Karen Gibson

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Author and Parent Coach, Karen Gibson was on Good Morning Hawaii and advises, that once parents learn to accept and trust in their child’s journey and release the guilt, they will eventually experience more peace and less stress. When parents practice healthier communication, learn their child’s love...
