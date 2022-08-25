Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with August 14 Homicide in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Detectives apprehended Desmond Coates, 27, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on August 29, 2022, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Investigators indicated that they believe Coates is involved in the death of Jeremy Williams on August 14, 2022, at a Plank Road parking lot.
Police searching for suspect in reported shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is at the scene of shots fired in the 4400 block of Alvin Dark Ave. This is an active shooting scene. Police on the scene tell us that they are searching for a shooter. A witness said that the garbage truck seen below was struck […]
LPSO arrests 24 year-old Baton Rouge man
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge following a week-long operation investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
Several people robbed at gunpoint on Gloria Drive in EBR
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery on Gloria Drive near Florida Boulevard. Investigators say it happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30. They added three unknown men robbed several people at gunpoint outside of a residence in the area.
L'Observateur
Dog reported malnourished in St. James
The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney suggests stiffer penalties for parents pulling strings of juvenile crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An attorney who spent some time as a state senator is hoping his former colleagues will step in after a woman was accused of using her two sons to help her steal. Surveillance video of the alleged crime obtained by the 9News Investigators shows one...
KPLC TV
Police: Juvenile escapee from Calcasieu Parish caught in EBR
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile runaway from a youth facility in Calcasieu Parish was captured in Central, according to police. The Central Police Department stated on Monday, Aug. 29 just after midnight, an officer stopped a car traveling about 30 mph over the speed limit on Greenwell Springs Road.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home
Louisiana Man Arrested for Unauthorized Entry and Drug Charges After an Off-Duty Officer Suspected an Intruder was In a Home. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 29, 2022, that deputies were dispatched to an address on Pete Road on Friday, August 26, 2022, in connection to an off-duty Jennings Police officer discovering a property with an open door and a probable intruder inside.
3 injured in afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Scotland Avenue left three injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue. Police said all three who were injured went to the hospital. No further details of the shooting were immediately available.
Pair accused of making unauthorized purchases with lost debit card
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two women are accused of making unauthorized purchases with a lost debit card, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Donaldsonville Walmart. APSO released surveillance photos of the accused individuals....
Violent weekend across Baton Rouge leaves 3 dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend across Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge Police detectives responded to four different shootings and a stabbing from August, 27 through August, 28. Three of those shootings were deadly. Police are now asking for your help in finding the suspects responsible for...
WDSU
Deputies find missing 15-year-old runaway
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. Officials have reported that the girl has been found safe and in good health. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and...
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
Runaway juvenile taken into custody by Central police late Sunday
A runaway juvenile was taken into custody by Central police late Sunday, authorities said. An officer stopped a vehicle speeding 30 mph over the limit on Greenwell Springs Road shortly after midnight, the Central Police Department said in a Facebook post. After stopping the vehicle, the officer determined the driver...
‘They want it to be the answer for their own failings:’ Advocates protest temporary move of youth violent offenders to facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Youth justice advocates held a news conference Tuesday morning, Aug. 30, on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to demand Governor John Bel Edwards immediately abandon his plan to transfer youth violent offenders to Angola. In July, Gov. Edwards announced plans to move about...
BRPD: Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on West Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road in Baton Rouge. According to authorities, TC Snell Jr., 26, was found shot to death outside of his apartment around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 27. Police say he had multiple gunshot wounds.
1 Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In East Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are investigating a Monday morning two-vehicle crash involving a school bus with 34 students on board. In an attempt to make a left turn onto Burbank Drive, the [..]
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
