Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
Circle K Increases Reward to Find Suspect Who Viciously Assaulted Employee
Police are seeking help from the public to help find a suspect in a vicious attack on a Circle K employee. On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m., two female suspects walked inside the business and approached the victim clerk. Suspect 1 violently struck the victim in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground inside the store. The suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the head and repeatedly assaulted them. The suspects took money from the register, alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.
Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident
Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
Police say Arizona criminals are using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For many, it was a normal trip to the mall, filled with lots of walking, talking, and other shoppers eager to find the latest fashion outfits on a packed back-to-school shopping day at the Chandler Mall. Suddenly, panic and chaos ensue as 30 shots ring out...
Three killed, 2 officers hurt in north Phoenix shoot-out, police say
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead
MARICOPA, Ariz. - An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29. "These are complicated and convoluted investigations," said Commander Stephen Judd with the Maricopa Police Department. "There’s a lot of moving...
Phoenix police stationed outside hospital after 2 officers were shot
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Suspect found dead after standoff with police in Maricopa neighborhood
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police in Maricopa say a suspect has died after an hours-long barricade at a home in the Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa. It started when Maricopa police responded to a noise complaint on McCord Drive. A police spokesman said the suspect...
Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
22 firearms, ammunition and drugs seized during Phoenix search warrant
PHOENIX — Detectives seized 22 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and drugs while serving a search warrant at a Phoenix home in August. The search happened near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road on Aug. 18 following a criminal investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. About...
Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting
Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
Arizona Police On The Lookout For Alleged Alligator Dumped In Valley Lake
Police received reports of a possible alligator in a nearby lake.
Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a teenage girl, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn after they went missing earlier this week. A missing person’s flyer says Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, was last seen with her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, on Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. They were reportedly with their newborn son Lionel as well. Police say they are concerned for their welfare. Exact details on what led up to their disappearance have not been released. Velazquez is described as 5′04″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
