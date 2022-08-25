ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Circle K Increases Reward to Find Suspect Who Viciously Assaulted Employee

Police are seeking help from the public to help find a suspect in a vicious attack on a Circle K employee. On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 2:05 a.m., two female suspects walked inside the business and approached the victim clerk. Suspect 1 violently struck the victim in the face with a brick, knocking him to the ground inside the store. The suspect grabbed the victim by the back of the head and repeatedly assaulted them. The suspects took money from the register, alcohol and cigarettes and left on foot eastbound on Broadway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KOLD-TV

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler

A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
CHANDLER, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’

A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Caught On Camera#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12 News

Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

22 firearms, ammunition and drugs seized during Phoenix search warrant

PHOENIX — Detectives seized 22 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and drugs while serving a search warrant at a Phoenix home in August. The search happened near 89th Avenue and Thomas Road on Aug. 18 following a criminal investigation, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. About...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting

Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a teenage girl, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn after they went missing earlier this week. A missing person’s flyer says Beatriz Esmeralda Velazquez, 16, was last seen with her boyfriend, Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, 24, on Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. They were reportedly with their newborn son Lionel as well. Police say they are concerned for their welfare. Exact details on what led up to their disappearance have not been released. Velazquez is described as 5′04″ tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy