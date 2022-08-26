ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Thursday's Scores

 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 28, Minden 7

Chadron 41, Gordon/Rushville 13

Dundy County-Stratton 54, Sedgwick County, Colo. 14

Elm Creek 54, South Loup 28

Fairbury 35, Tri County 0

Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0

Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6

Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6

Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6

Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22

Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22

Shelton 58, Elba 12

Sioux City, North, Iowa 44, South Sioux City 0

Southwest 60, South Platte 6

Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Brady 26

Twin Loup 32, Anselmo-Merna 6

Westview def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Winnebago 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

