Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 28, Minden 7
Chadron 41, Gordon/Rushville 13
Dundy County-Stratton 54, Sedgwick County, Colo. 14
Elm Creek 54, South Loup 28
Fairbury 35, Tri County 0
Gretna 44, Omaha Burke 0
Hay Springs 28, Paxton 6
Johnson-Brock 46, Southern 6
Kearney 14, Lincoln East 6
Maywood-Hayes Center 41, Sutherland 22
Perkins County 26, Bridgeport 22
Shelton 58, Elba 12
Sioux City, North, Iowa 44, South Sioux City 0
Southwest 60, South Platte 6
Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 72, Brady 26
Twin Loup 32, Anselmo-Merna 6
Westview def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Winnebago 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
