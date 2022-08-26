Read full article on original website
Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child on a bike and a car collided in Falmouth around 5:15 PM Tuesday. The victim reportedly suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was enroute to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police. The post Child riding bicycle struck by car in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
Teen Arrested in Hit-and-Run That Severely Injured 8-Year-Old on Cape Cod
A teen suspect in the hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an 8-year-old severely hurt earlier this month has been arrested and charged, according to police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Jakob Gifford, an 18-year-old from Marstons Mills, was taken into custody Saturday by Yarmouth police detectives and charged with leaving...
Two injured in Hyannis crash
HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision occurred after 11:30 AM Sunday at the intersection of Steven’s Street and Bassett Lane. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two injured in Hyannis crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Hawaiian man charged after allegedly using chainsaw on Massachusetts family’s car
“On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers responded to Kamaole Beach Park III regarding a criminal property damage type case. Upon arrival, a family of five visiting from Duxbury, Massachusetts, reported that an unknown male, later identified as Keaka Paleka (35) of Haiku, had been harassing them earlier in the day. Upon departing the park, while loading belongings into their 2019 Ford Flex SUV rental car, Paleka approached the family again while trying to start a chainsaw.
Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Firefighters were called to Blacksmith Shop Farms on Blacksmith Shop Road late Tuesday afternoon. Hose lines had to be stretched from a hydrant to a large pile of compost that was burning forcing road closures in the area. No structures were threatened. Further details were not immediately available The post Falmouth firefighters battle large compost pile fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported along Route 6 in Harwich about 7:30 AM Monday. The head-on collision between a Honda Accord and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported in the eastbound lane between Exit 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that […] The post Crash causes major delays along Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YPD: Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested
[YARMOUTH PD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Saturday, August 27, 2022, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 22, 2022. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18, from Marstons Mills Massachusetts. Gifford was charged with the following: Leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury Negligent operation of a motor vehicle Withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding Gifford will appear in court today, Monday August 29, 2022, for arraignment. The 8-year-old victim was released from the hospital and is home with family recovering from the injuries sustained after being hit by Gifford. The victim will require additional medical procedures in the future. The Yarmouth Police would like to thank the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department and The Cape Cod Regional Accident Reconstruction Unit for their assistance with the investigation. The post YPD: Hit and run suspect that severely injured 8-year-old arrested first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Sandwich man arrested for allegedly trafficking over 200 grams of fentanyl
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified 31 year old Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement
DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the […] The post Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mansfield Police Chief Claims Town Manager ‘Targeted' Him for Not Making OUI ‘Go Away'
After Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon was found "not fit to serve" by the town, the top cop says the decision comes in "retaliation" from the town manager as a part of a "smear campaign." As we previously reported, the town of Mansfield determined the chief not to be fit...
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
Pharoah Yahtues, man who shot at police during hours-long standoff in Hingham, sentenced to 12 years in state prison
A Hingham man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to charges of being an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm after he shot at police from his apartment in an hours-long standoff in January 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty...
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
80-Year-Old Woman Killed in Moped Crash on Cape Cod
An elderly woman was killed Wednesday in a crash while she was driving a moped in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said. Falmouth police and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to a crash that involved an SUV and a moped, at the intersection of West Falmouth Highway and Chapoquoit Road, according to the Falmouth Police Department.
Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs
BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. Other law enforcement...
Hingham man sentenced to over a decade in prison after pleading guilty to shootout charges
A Hingham man is set to serve 12 to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges he was an armed career criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police at the Hingham Shipyard in January of 2020. Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to charges...
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
