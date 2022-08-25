Woman Found Guilty Of Scheme To Poison Ex-Boyfriend's Oatmeal And Then Strangle Him To Death With His Favorite Tie

Read full article on original website
Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth 'during prison visit kiss'
A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death. Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center...
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Major update after woman held captive and raped for 2 days by ex-husband who left chilling note for their kids
A MAN has been found guilty of raping and holding his ex-wife captive for two days, according to a jury. Trevor Summers, 45, kidnapped mom-of-five Alisa Mathewson in Florida in 2017 while they were divorcing after 16 years of marriage. He was accused of tying Mathewson to the bed with...
Father and son sentenced to life in prison, neighbor gets 35 years for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
The father and son convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were both given an additional sentence of life in prison Monday on federal hate crime charges, while their neighbor was sentenced to 35 years in prison. A judge also required that Travis McMichael, 36, Greg McMichael, 66, and William “Roddie” Bryan,...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Ohio man accused of killing 4 people says it was 'an easy decision'
An Ohio man accused of killing four people earlier this month told police it was "an easy decision" to end the victims' lives, according to court documents. An amended complaint filed Tuesday shows Stephen Marlow, 39, has been charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of aggravated burglary, one count of weapons possession under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection to the Aug. 5 murders of four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.
buzzfeednews.com
A 25-Year-Old Is Going To Prison For Those Scam Calls Telling Your Grandparents They Need To Bail You Out
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced to almost four years in prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a "grandparent scam" criminal ring that defrauded more than 70 older people out of more than $2 million. Jack Owuor, who pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy under the...
Mom of 6-year-old girl thankful doorbell camera captured alleged attempted abduction
A Ring doorbell camera captured the attempted abduction of a 6-year-old girl from the front of her house Tuesday in Hamilton, Ohio, according to court documents and the security camera footage obtained by CNN.
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
insideedition.com
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
Two Arrested After Pregnant Georgia Mom Found Stabbed To Death
Curteze Avery and Shallandra Freeman have been arrested in the stabbing death of their acquaintance, Breanna Burgess, who was 20 weeks pregnant when she died. A pregnant mother was found stabbed to death in the middle of the night, leaving behind her three remaining children. Breanna Burgess, 26, was found...
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
Father who tortured his baby son so severely that the child lost both his legs will be kept in prison after Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked his scheduled release next month
A father who tortured his baby so severely that the child lost both legs will be kept in jail under new powers. Anthony Smith was handed a ten-year sentence in 2018 for torturing his son, Tony Hudgell. The boy, now seven, was just 41 days old when he suffered multiple...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder
Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
